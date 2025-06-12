Álvaro Muñoz Escassi breaks down on 'Supervivientes' after discovering the truth about his son

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has experienced one of the most intense moments of his entire television career during the final stretch of Supervivientes. The horseman, known for his strong and competitive character, has completely broken down after receiving an unexpected message from his son. For the first time, the young man has broken his media silence to appear on television and deliver words that have deeply touched his father.

During the latest gala of Tierra de Nadie, hosted by Carlos Sobera, the contestants faced the now customary Table of Temptations. In Escassi's case, he had to choose between a plate of cannelloni or a very special phone call. After a brief but intense deliberation, he agreed to speak with two very significant people for him: Lara Dibildos and his son.

| Mediaset

Lara appeared on screen with her son with a direct and emotional message: "Today there are two of us, your son is here for you because he didn't want to come out for anything in the world." Álvaro, visibly moved, couldn't hold back his tears. His son, who had always avoided media exposure, expressed all his pride and admiration: "Dad, the values you show on the program are the ones you taught me when I was little, I love you very much."

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi breaks down like never before on Supervivientes after the unexpected message from his son

The young man's gesture has broken all of Álvaro Muñoz Escassi's emotional barriers, who showed vulnerability like never before. Muñoz Escassi has publicly acknowledged that the moment has been one of the hardest and most beautiful he has experienced within the contest. The horseman has stated that this message has given him back the strength he had lost due to accumulated exhaustion.

| Mediaset

The message has moved not only Escassi, but also the companions around him, who appeared visibly touched. The son's attitude, so far from the spotlight until now, has surprised the audience and the show's organization. "I'm watching all the shows, Dad," he confessed, breaking his "golden rule" of always staying away from the media.

A decisive moment for Álvaro Muñoz Escassi in the final stretch of Supervivientes

Lara Dibildos didn't miss the chance to send him a message full of irony and affection: "At 51 years old you've finally managed to mature. It could've been with me, but now Sheila gets the good part." With that comment, she managed to bring a smile to Escassi amid the tears.

| Telecinco

Just days before the grand finale, these words have marked a true turning point for the horseman. Emotion, nostalgia, and pride have replaced hunger, pain, and exhaustion. Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has shown that, beyond the media persona, there is a deeply devoted father preparing to claim victory.