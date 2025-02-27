Everything Changes With the Words Tamara Gorro Has Spoken About Anabel Pantoja

Tamara Gorro has broken her silence to talk about the delicate situation Anabel Pantoja is going through. Words that will undoubtedly mark a turning point.

After some time away from the media spotlight, this Wednesday, February 26, the influencer reappeared in Madrid to attend a new social event. A moment that the media took advantage of to ask her several questions related to the social current events of our country.

However, what has attracted the most attention are her statements about Anabel Pantoja and the investigation that, to this day, is upon her and her partner, David Rodríguez.

Nevertheless, Tamara Gorro managed to leave the Europa Press reporters speechless by stating that "she doesn't know anything" about her. As soon as she learned about this delicate situation, "I sent her a message," but she "hasn't replied to me."

Tamara Gorro Surprises With What She Has Said About Anabel Pantoja

However, despite Anabel Pantoja not responding to her messages, Tamara Gorro didn't want to miss the opportunity to assure that she perfectly understands her decision.

The content creator is aware that "that saturation she has" completely occupies her mind. Therefore, she wanted to take the opportunity to make an important request to the press: "Don't hold it against her."

Meanwhile, Tamara Gorro didn't want to change the subject without first sending Anabel Pantoja all her support in these very tough times in her life. "My girl, I send all my support to Anabel, absolutely all of it," the television collaborator assured.

Additionally, in relation to the latest statements by singer Aitana Ocaña about the pressure she suffers, the content creator has spoken clearly and concisely:

"I can't give advice because the depression I had was quite severe and also with a mental anxiety disorder that I had quite significantly.[...]I would never give advice to someone who has depression, but the only thing I could say is that you have to be very careful."

However, Tamara Gorro didn't want to miss the opportunity to applaud the courage the artist has shown in sharing her problem with everyone. "Bravo because this helps many people to say: 'She said it, so I'll say it too.' So, onward, there's much to do, but onward."