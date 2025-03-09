Núria Solé's Most Unknown Drama That Explains Her Absence from TV3: 'My Son...'

Mental health remains a topic that, although increasingly visible, still faces taboos and a lack of understanding. In a world where immediacy and demands set the pace, many people experience episodes of anxiety and stress.

This has been the case for Núria Solé, one of the most recognized journalists at TV3. This way, the presenter has shared for the first time her tough experience with depression and anxiety in an interview on El suplement with Roger Escapa.

| TV3

Núria Solé's Most Unknown Drama That Explains Her Leave from TV3

Solé, who for years has been a face on TV3, had to take a break due to a severe mental health issue. What began as a panic attack, which she thought would be solved in a few days, ended up becoming a six-month leave.

"At that moment it was quite hard because I didn't expect that panic attack to lead to such a long leave," the journalist confessed. Over the years, she had suffered episodes of anxiety, but never with such intensity.

"In a panic attack, you breathe rapidly to the point where your hands or legs fall asleep because the oxygen doesn't reach your entire body. At that moment, having a bag nearby saves you... The body tells you enough," she explained.

The Weight of Perfection and Guilt

The journalist acknowledged that her perfectionist nature and constant demands were determining factors in her collapse. "I've always been a very perfectionist person, always wanting to please and do things very well."

When anxiety turned into depression, Núria Solé began to experience feelings of insecurity and constant sadness. "You feel small, incapable, insignificant, insecure, weakened, wanting to cry, you collapse..."

Additionally, she admitted that guilt played a key role in her recovery: "You feel bad because you're on leave, but you haven't had surgery... We've made progress on mental health, but not completely. You also don't want to fully explain what's happening to you, not many people understand you..."

| TV3

The Support of Her Environment and Family

Fortunately, at TV3 they never pressured her to return before she was ready, something for which she feels deeply grateful. At home, the situation was also difficult, especially for her children, who tried to understand what was happening to her.

"My son Pol, the little one, would come and hug me so I wouldn't be sad. The older one, Arlet, thought I had cancer. I spoke to her in different terms," she shared with emotion.

With her testimony, Núria Solé has taken a brave step by speaking openly about her experience. Contributing to the visibility of mental health issues and the importance of seeking help.