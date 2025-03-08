María Casado's Emotion Remembering David Cantero Live: 'I'm Alone'

The edition of Informativos Telecinco this Saturday was special and full of emotion. María Casado, who has shared the set with David Cantero during the weekends, couldn't hold back tears when remembering her colleague after his recent departure from Mediaset. In a symbolic gesture, the journalist decided to wear one of the presenter's ties as a tribute to the years of shared work.

"For me, today is an unusual farewell, as you can see, I'm alone," she began saying with a choked voice. Her words, full of sentiment, made clear the void Cantero leaves in the network after almost fifteen years of career. How was the moment and what did this gesture mean for María Casado?

| Mediaset

María Casado's Emotion Remembering David Cantero Live

From the moment the broadcast began, María Casado hinted that it would be a different day. At the end of the newscast, she took a few seconds to address the viewers and, especially, her colleague.

"If you've noticed and liked my look, I don't know if you might have guessed whose tie this is. He's not with me today, it's David's, but I felt the need to feel him close, that's why I'm wearing it," she confessed visibly moved.

With these words, she wanted to make a nod to her friend and colleague, whom she has joined during the last months in the weekend edition of Informativos Telecinco.

"I'm going to take the opportunity to say that he's a gentleman, he's a true gentleman. He said goodbye as he always has, quietly, almost on tiptoe. In that, we're quite alike," she added with a broken voice.

The emotions increased when Casado allowed herself to open her heart to the audience. "Today has been a difficult day for me. I just want to tell him that I love him very much, that I miss him a lot, just like the whole team, and surely like you at home," she said while trying to hold back tears.

To close her message, she tried to ease the tension with a lighter tone. "But anyway, David, enjoy as you know how and here you have some friends. I'll see you in the bars, just so you know," she concluded with a smile.

A Message of Affection on Social Media

Apart from her live tribute, María Casado also wanted to dedicate a few words to David Cantero through her social media. The journalist shared in her Instagram stories the official statement in which Cantero announced his departure from Telecinco, joining it with a simple, yet powerful "I love you."

This gesture demonstrates the great friendship they have built in the months they have worked together. There is no doubt that it is a relationship that, despite the professional separation, will remain intact.

| Mediaset

Since her arrival at the weekend newscast last September, the chemistry between them has been evident. Their on-camera complicity and good relationship off-camera have been key to the program's dynamic.

With this affectionate farewell, María Casado couldn't avoid the emotion when saying goodbye to David Cantero, honoring him live. Her farewell makes clear the deep appreciation she feels for her colleague and the mark he leaves on Informativos Telecinco. What will the future hold for Cantero after his departure from Mediaset?