Donald Trump Sentences Meghan Markle and Talks About Prince Harry's Deportation

The relationship between the British royal family and Donald Trump continues to generate controversy. Tensions between the President of the United States and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have intensified lately regarding Harry's immigration status in the country. Meanwhile, Harry's legal situation remains uncertain, and Trump's statements continue to provoke reactions worldwide.

Trump Speaks Frankly and Criticizes Meghan Markle

Trump, in a conversation with the New York Post, made it clear that he has no intention of interfering with Harry's immigration status. "I don't want to do that," he assured.

| Instagram, @meghan

However, he took the opportunity to take a jab at the Duchess: "I'll leave him alone, he's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," the President stated bluntly. This statement is not the first time Trump has spoken negatively about Meghan; he had previously called her "nasty."

Although Trump had suggested in the past that he might act against Harry if he discovered that he had lied on his visa application, for now, he seems to want to stay out of it. Tensions between them have increased following Harry and Meghan's departure from their royal roles, and Trump's comments have only fueled the flames of controversy.

Harry's Visa Situation Remains Uncertain

Prince Harry is facing a legal battle over his immigration status in the United States. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, has questioned his visa, alleging that Harry concealed his drug use on his application, which would have invalidated his eligibility.

In his book Spare, Harry admitted to using cocaine and experimenting with other substances. This has been cited as part of the basis for the lawsuit.

The Heritage Foundation's request seeks to have the prince's visa records released so that the public can learn more details about his immigration status.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has stated that any violation of controlled substance laws could affect a person's eligibility to obtain a visa. Still, it has not been confirmed if this is the case for Harry.

| Europa Press

Meghan and Harry Continue with Their Cause

Despite the criticism and controversy, Meghan and Harry remain committed to their work and the causes they support. Both continue to be active advocates for military veterans and other needy groups, with Harry leading the Invictus Games, an event created to help wounded soldiers. Meghan, meanwhile, has stayed close to her husband, showing her support at all times.

At a recent event, Meghan not only showed her support for the athletes. She also spoke about the significance of the Invictus Games for her family.

The Duchess highlighted how important it is for her and Harry to be involved in these causes. Despite the controversy surrounding their personal lives, they both continue to move forward, facing all kinds of controversies.