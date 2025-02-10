Meghan, Cozy with Harry After Trump's Criticism of Her: 'It's Terrible'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the center of attention at the opening of the Invictus Games in Vancouver, where they showed great camaraderie and support for the competitors. Despite recent criticisms from Donald Trump, the Duchess of Sussex did not let those comments overshadow the event. The couple appeared happy and relaxed as they enjoyed the ceremony, surrounded by military personnel and veterans who participated in the games created by Harry in 2014.

United in the Cause of the Invictus Games

The couple appeared together at the opening ceremony, with Meghan showing great affection for Harry. Throughout the event, the Duchess of Sussex was seen hugging her husband, giving him kisses, and resting her head on his shoulder.

Both approached the competitors, showing their support. Meghan showed great commitment to the cause of the Invictus Games, which aim to inspire veterans through sports.

Additionally, the Duchess took the opportunity to share an intimate moment with the competitors, even capturing the stadium's atmosphere with her mobile phone. The royal couple did not let Trump's negative comments affect them and continued their participation in the event with a focus on unity and mutual respect.

The Context of Donald Trump's Criticisms

Donald Trump's recent statements, in which he called Meghan Markle "terrible," seemed to have sidelined the positive energy of the Invictus Games. However, the Duchess did not let the criticisms sway her and showed her support for both Harry and the participants.

Meanwhile, Harry used his speech to highlight the value of unity in times of difficulty. "We represent 23 nations and are here in a spirit of unity," said the Prince, who spoke about his "sacred duty" to support veterans. The couple demonstrated once again that, despite external tensions, their relationship and their work for social causes remain their priority.

The Participation of Artists in the Event

The opening ceremony was also a music festival, with artists like Katy Perry and Coldplay participating in the event. Coldplay, led by Chris Martin, performed the anthem of the Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry opened with a performance of "Roar," which resonated strongly throughout the stadium. These moments helped create an atmosphere of camaraderie and respect, where sports and music came together to celebrate the competitors.

The presence of these artists, along with Meghan and Harry, made the event even more special for the participants. External criticisms took a back seat at this event. The most important thing was the spirit of overcoming and the fight for the inclusion of veterans.