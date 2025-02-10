Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wild Vacation in Ibiza

During a brief break from their royal duties, William and Kate escaped to the quintessential Spanish party: Ibiza. In 2006, they accepted the invitation of Gary Goldsmith, Kate's eccentric uncle, who hosted them at his top-level villa, known as La Maison de Bang Bang. This villa, famous for its wild parties, was the setting for a stay full of fun and spontaneous moments that the royal couple will not forget.

Gary Goldsmith's Villa: A Place Full of Excess

Gary Goldsmith, known for his scandalous life, bought this villa after selling his share of a recruitment business, earning a fortune of 17 million pounds. He decided to use his money to enjoy life, and soon the Ibiza villa became famous for its endless parties.

The place was nicknamed La Maison de Bang Bang for its uninhibited atmosphere and its connection to nightlife and limitless parties. Gary was caught in 2009 while consuming cocaine and giving instructions to an undercover journalist on how to contact Brazilian prostitutes.

"My first words to Prince William were: 'Hey, bastard! Did you break my crystal pyramids?'" explained Kate's uncle. "He and a friend had been playing ball and broke all these ornamental pyramids I had," he said.

During their stay on the island, William and Kate took the opportunity to enjoy a stay away from the public eye. With Gary's guidance, the royal couple embarked on a series of activities, including yacht trips to the island of Formentera.

Kate Middleton and William's Wild Getaway to Ibiza

Ibiza became the ideal place for William and Kate to let loose and have fun. According to Gary, the couple immersed themselves in the full experience of the island.

They both joined Gary's friends to enjoy the typical Ibiza parties. William, a music enthusiast, even learned to DJ at one of the parties organized in the villa's garden.

According to Gary, the prince enjoyed it so much that he exclaimed, "The king is in the house!" when introducing a song. Additionally, the couple took advantage of the relaxed atmosphere to participate in games and enjoy their time at the villa. They spent long hours in the game room, where billiard and ping-pong tables were set up, and the party moments were endless.

A Glimpse into Royal Life and Family Secrets

William and Kate's visit to Gary Goldsmith's villa was kept secret, but privacy didn't last long. Gary, known for his reckless comments, was recorded in a leaked interview where he talked about the royals' visit.

During the conversation, he revealed details about the couple's relaxed behavior and how they enjoyed the island. Gary recounted, among other things, how the young couple enjoyed mud baths on the island.

He also confessed that Kate had returned to the villa in 2007 during the brief breakup between her and William. The princes planned to return to the mansion in 2009, but decided not to return after the scandal of the parties they organized came to light.

Despite the scandals surrounding Gary, his villa and parties remain part of the royal family's history. Although the royal family intended for those vacations to go unnoticed to maintain their public image, they did not succeed.