Cold Water Shock for Pau Gasol: The News That Has Set Off Alarms

Pau Gasol is one of the most well-known Spanish athletes. His sports achievements have taken him to the top, and it's no secret that he faces few setbacks in the professional realm. However, unexpected events often arise that can sideline any celebrity.

The world of investments by celebrities and elite athletes has received an unexpected blow. The luxurious restaurant Totó Madrid, in which Pau Gasol is a partner along with other illustrious names like Rafa Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Rudy Fernández, has closed without prior notice. Although it could be a temporary closure, the news has surprised many, especially the partners involved in this project.

Located on Paseo de la Castellana, Totó Madrid opened its doors in 2022 as a strong commitment to Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. However, when searching for its name on Google, a notice appears indicating that the venue is "temporarily closed." All this without the establishment offering an official explanation.

One of Pau Gasol's Main Ventures

Alarms have been raised even more upon finding that, on the group's website, the Madrid restaurant doesn't appear among its active venues. Instead, the other Totó locations, situated in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, do appear. Additionally, a recent promotional campaign on social media, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, only references these two establishments.

Totó Madrid is part of the subsidiary Mabel Capital, founded by Manuel Campos Guallar, Abel Matutes Prats, and Rafael Nadal. Cristiano Ronaldo, Pau Gasol, and Rudy Fernández are also investor partners. This group also manages the successful Tatel group, with restaurants in Ibiza, Los Angeles, Doha, Mexico City, and Valencia, which continue to operate.

The Madrid establishment of Totó was initially presented as a reference for Italo-Mediterranean gastronomy. With dishes inspired by traditional recipes and culinary techniques passed down from generation to generation. "Totó is a tribute to the essence of Italian cuisine, allowing you to savor the passion and tradition in every bite," it was highlighted.

Awaiting the Reasons for the Closure

For now, the exact reasons for the temporary closure of the venue and whether it will become permanent are unknown. The lack of communication from Mabel Capital generates uncertainty about the future of the restaurant and the continuity of the project in Madrid. Meanwhile, followers of this exclusive gastronomic experience are awaiting an official explanation to clarify the fate of Totó Madrid.

For the moment, Pau Gasol continues his life as usual. The Catalan, already retired from professional basketball, continues his path very focused on solidarity and helping others. Also in his family, which is his driving force.