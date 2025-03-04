Censor Alessandro Lequio for What He Has Done on 'vamos a Ver': 'a Recklessness'

The host of Vamos a ver has been forced to censor Alessandro Lequio's opinion related to the latest project Terelu Campos has embarked on. "I think it's a bit reckless," the collaborator stated before being interrupted by Joaquín Prat.

It was during the past weekend when Survivors 2025 officially confirmed the participation of Alejandra Rubio's mother through all its broadcasting channels.

| Instagram, @supervivientestv

"Although no one expects it, this year I'm participating in Survivors," the collaborator stated, making it clear that she will not be part of this edition's cast. However, even though it is already known that she has headed to Honduras, her role in the Cayos Cochinos is still unknown.

As expected, this bomb has not gone unnoticed among the rest of the media. So much so that this Monday, March 3, the program Vamos a ver dedicated part of its broadcast to comment on Terelu Campos's latest adventure.

| Mediaset

"Is Terelu Campos going as a full-fledged contestant?" Joaquín Prat asked aloud. A question to which Alessandro Lequio quickly reacted, at which point he was particularly harsh with her:

"The other day she was telling us about her theatrical debut and now she's talking about Survivors. What I am clear about is that she is not going as just another survivor because, among other things, it would be reckless."

Alessandro Lequio Is Censored by the Host of 'Vamos a ver': "There Will Be a Special Mission"

However, far from stopping there, Alessandro Lequio decided to bring up one of the most talked-about photos of Terelu to mock her again. "Without a big glass and without a big cigarette... It's total recklessness," he humorously stated.

The television collaborator was referring to the iconic image of Alejandra Rubio's mother celebrating with a glass in hand Spain's victory in the Euro Cup 2012. Additionally, with a mocking tone, Alessandro Lequio mentioned her fondness for tobacco, something that would be impossible for her on the island.

| Mediaset

At this moment, several collaborators of Vamos a ver shared their opinions on Terelu's unexpected participation in Survivors 2025. "I love Terelu and I'm really looking forward to seeing her on the island," Adriana Dorronsoro stated.

"I would love for her to shut all of you up and be a great contestant. Imagine if she makes it to the final like Rosa Benito," Alexia Rivas shared. A scenario that will be impossible, as she will only participate for a limited time.

At this moment, Alessandro Lequio went on the offensive again against the collaborator of ¡De Viernes!: "We all know her list of illnesses and no doctor would recommend her to go to Survivors. Seriously speaking, I think it's a bit reckless," the count clarified.

After listening to his colleague, the host of Vamos a ver did not hesitate to interrupt him to thus censor his intervention. "There will be a special mission," Joaquín Prat assured, putting an end to his comments and making it very clear that her participation in the contest will take place under exceptional conditions.