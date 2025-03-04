Olalla Moreno Faces a Key Moment in 'com Si Fos Ahir' That No One Imagines

The next chapter of Com si fos ahir promises intense emotions, with unexpected twists in its main plots. Among the conflicts that will mark the episode, the one starring Cati, played by Olalla Moreno, stands out.

This way, the woman will find herself in a complicated situation with Salvatore. Meanwhile, Jess remains trapped in a dangerous world, and the relationship between Lluís and Eva becomes even more complicated.

Olalla Moreno Faces a Key Moment

After everything that has happened, Salvatore understands that he needs to show Cati that he truly loves her. However, his words are no longer enough to convince her. In a desperate attempt to fix things, he decides to call Rosa to intervene.

Cati, played by Olalla Moreno, remains in an emotional crossroads. Although she still feels something for Salvatore, the distrust weighs too heavily. Her strong character and pride prevent her from giving in easily, so Rosa's arrival could change the course of her story.

Jess Finds No Way Out: The Danger of Ferni

Meanwhile, Jess's situation becomes increasingly unsustainable. Despite his desire to leave the world of drugs behind, Ferni doesn't make it easy for him. This time, he forces him to make another delivery, putting the young man in a risky position.

Jess wants to break free from this vicious circle, but fear paralyzes him. He knows that defying Ferni could bring him serious consequences, so despite his desire to escape, he ends up giving in once again. The tension in this plot increases.

Lluís Insists with Eva and Receives a Hard Blow

Meanwhile, Lluís continues trying to get closer to Eva, but the situation between them is far from improving. She doesn't want to know anything about him and constantly avoids him. However, Lluís doesn't give up and decides to insist once more.

When Eva rejects him again, Lluís takes a step further and shows up at the gym to try to talk to her. This move turns out to be a mistake, as Eva's reaction is much stronger than he expected.

The new episode of Com si fos ahir promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The story of Cati and Salvatore, with the masterful performance of Olalla Moreno, is one of the most anticipated, as it could define the future of their relationship.

Meanwhile, the dangerous world in which Jess is trapped generates concern. Meanwhile, the story of Lluís and Eva continues to be talked about. With unexpected twists and moments of great emotional intensity, this chapter presents itself as one of the most intense of the season.