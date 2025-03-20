Alejandra Rubio Reacts to Terelu Campos's Decision on 'Survivors'

Alejandra Rubio has reacted live after learning about her mother, Terelu Campos's decision on Survivors. The night began with a big surprise at the reality show's gala. Jorge Javier Vázquez announced unexpected news: Terelu Campos has activated the withdrawal protocol.

The collaborator has confessed that she can't take it anymore. The competition has become an uphill battle for her. In the two weeks that Terelu Campos has been on the show, many things have happened. Moreover, since she is not an official contestant, she can leave whenever she wants.

| Telecinco

The climate changes and extreme conditions have affected her physical and emotional state. She has stated that her body is battered and exhausted. Faced with this situation, she has decided to step aside.

Alejandra Rubio Sees the Images of Terelu Campos Wanting to Leave Survivors

Jorge Javier wanted to share this moment with Alejandra Rubio. The young woman was in the studio and watched a video with her mother's words.

In the images, Terelu appeared very affected. Her words were clear: "I want to activate the withdrawal protocol, I can't take it anymore. My body is battered and exhausted."

| Telecinco

Alejandra's reaction was immediate. The influencer confessed that she hopes her mother doesn't leave. "I think she's doing very well," she declared.

However, she was also understanding of the situation. "The poor thing is struggling. She's been competing for many days," she assured.

Alejandra Rubio Confirms She Supports Terelu Campos and Admires Her Participation in Survivors

Although she still doesn't know Terelu's final decision, she has made it clear that she will support her in any case. She expressed that she would like her to stay in the adventure. But if her mother decides to leave, she will completely understand.

The studio was very alert to Alejandra's words. Many collaborators gave their opinion on Terelu's possible departure. Some defended her decision while others wanted to encourage her to continue in the competition.

| Telecinco

For now, the uncertainty remains. Terelu Campos has activated the withdrawal protocol, but it remains to be seen if she will finally leave the island. However, she won't face any penalty if she decides to leave because she is not an official contestant.

Her physical and emotional state has been decisive in her decision. Meanwhile, her daughter Alejandra Rubio has remained firm. She will support her mother no matter what she does.