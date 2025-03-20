Kiko Hernández Reveals the Secret Reason He Went to Las Vegas with Fran Antón

Kiko Hernández has left everyone speechless on the show Ni que Fuéramos. The collaborator has revealed a secret that no one expected: he has remarried his husband Fran Antón in Las Vegas. He shared it live and revealed all the details he hadn't shared before.

"I did something that I didn't post on social media because I wanted to do it, we captured it, and, moreover, I wanted to gift it to this show," he explained. "I remarried my husband in Las Vegas," he confessed emotionally.

| Canal Quickie

It wasn't an impromptu ceremony. Kiko Hernández clarified that in Las Vegas you don't get married from one day to the next: "That thing about going and getting married the next day is a lie," he stated.

Kiko Hernández Gives All the Details of His Trip to Las Vegas with Fran Antón

The ceremony took place at the famous Caesars Palace hotel and was planned months in advance. "There, to get married you have to wait four months," he explained.

The images he showed surprised everyone. The wedding was intimate, only the two of them were present.

"One of the witnesses was the cameraman and the judge is another witness," he said with laughter. "It was just the two of us," he insisted, making it clear how special this moment was for them.

Another detail he shared is that the ceremony was in Spanish. "The man was Mexican, so the ceremony was in Spanish," he revealed. It lasted about twenty minutes and they had an audience.

Kiko Hernández Confirms Live That He Is Very Much in Love with Fran Antón

Kiko also confessed something that few expected. "I've been married four times in two years and in all the weddings I've felt the same," he admitted. His love for Fran Antón remains intact, and he wanted to make it clear with this new union.

After the wedding, they celebrated their union with a special night in Sin City. "We went to Cirque du Soleil and had dinner at one of the best restaurants in Las Vegas," Kiko recounted.

Thus, Kiko Hernández has revealed the best-kept secret of his trip and shared the most intimate details of his wedding in Las Vegas with Fran Antón. His emotion was evident, and he showed, once again, how in love he is with his husband. Undoubtedly, a wedding they will never forget.