Maximum Happiness with the Latest Revelation by Emma García About Montoya

Emma García has opened up in an interview for the magazine SEMANA. The host has talked about Montoya's participation in Supervivientes and has given her opinion candidly. However, Emma García has confessed that she doesn't remember that Montoya started on television with her as the host.

During the interview, Emma García was asked about the Telecinco program. She didn't hesitate to share her enthusiasm for this edition: “This year the program is amazing. I love the contestants, the survivors, and Makoke is shocking, although thinking about that wedding and her boyfriend…” she confessed.

| Telecinco

But the most revealing moment came when she talked about Montoya. The host recalled his time on Mujeres, Hombres y Viceversa, the dating show she hosted for years. However, she had a lapse with the contestant: “I remember Manuel, but I don't remember Montoya, he must have been very brief and very calm because otherwise, I would remember,” she confessed.

Emma García Confesses What She Thinks of Montoya as a Television Personality

Despite this forgetfulness, Emma didn't hesitate to praise Montoya's role in Supervivientes. “I think he's a wonderful character, he's a discovery,” she stated enthusiastically. Words that show her joy for the contestant's growth on television.

Emma García has thus confirmed that she is fully following the television contest and is happy with the casting they have done.

| Mediaset

However, the host also made clear her favorite to win. Her choice is clear: Makoke. "We're all in with her," Emma García confessed.

"She also has a lot to survive and endure. Let's see if her mind holds up, which I think is the most important. And she's also looking gorgeous showing off her great body," she concluded.

Emma García Rejoices in Montoya's Success

With these statements, Emma García has made it clear that she is delighted with this edition of Supervivientes. Her enthusiasm for the program is evident, and she has revealed that she is happy for the young man's television success. Montoya has surprised her, even though she didn't remember him in the past, and her support for Makoke is undeniable.

| Mediaset

Undoubtedly, Emma's opinion hasn't gone unnoticed. Her words have caused a stir among the show's followers. Viewers are already alert to every move of Montoya and Makoke on the island.

This year's edition promises strong emotions. Emma García already knows who she supports. Now, it only remains to see if the public agrees with her.