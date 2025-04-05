Urgent Social Security Alert: It's Happening Every Day in the United States

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued an important warning to millions of Americans about unexpected calls from individuals posing as agency employees. These phone scams occur daily and pose a significant risk to the financial security of Social Security beneficiaries.​

Important Notice: When Will the SSA Contact Us? Don't Be Fooled

The SSA contacts beneficiaries in the following situations. For example, if you have recently applied for a Social Security benefit, if you already receive payments, or need to update your information.​ Or if you have specifically requested a call from the SSA.​

In most cases, the SSA will first contact you by mail. Phone calls are less common and usually occur in the contexts mentioned above.​

Instances When the SSA Will Never Call You

The SSA will never call you to threaten arrest or legal action. They won't do so to request immediate payments of any kind.​ Nor will they ask for sensitive personal information, such as your full Social Security number, over the phone.​

Similarly, they won't call to request payments via gift cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrencies.​ If you receive a call with these characteristics, it is almost certainly a scam.​

Warning Signs

There are several warning signs that indicate a call may be fraudulent. For example, unexpected calls. If you haven't had prior contact with the SSA, an unexpected call is suspicious.​

The SSA doesn't request confidential personal information over the phone.​ Scammers often use scare tactics, such as threats of benefit suspension, to pressure you into acting quickly.​ Any request for payment through unconventional methods, like gift cards or cryptocurrencies, is a clear sign of a scam.​

Social Security Tips for Peace of Mind

The danger of these scams lies in the criminals' ability to manipulate and deceive people, making them believe they are in contact with legitimate SSA employees. The SSA offers the following recommendations to protect yourself from scams:​