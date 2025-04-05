Urgent Social Security Alert: It's Happening Every Day in the United States
Keep this warning from Social Security in mind, thousands of Americans have already suffered this serious problem
The Social Security Administration (SSA) has issued an important warning to millions of Americans about unexpected calls from individuals posing as agency employees. These phone scams occur daily and pose a significant risk to the financial security of Social Security beneficiaries.
Important Notice: When Will the SSA Contact Us? Don't Be Fooled
The SSA contacts beneficiaries in the following situations. For example, if you have recently applied for a Social Security benefit, if you already receive payments, or need to update your information. Or if you have specifically requested a call from the SSA.
In most cases, the SSA will first contact you by mail. Phone calls are less common and usually occur in the contexts mentioned above.
Instances When the SSA Will Never Call You
The SSA will never call you to threaten arrest or legal action. They won't do so to request immediate payments of any kind. Nor will they ask for sensitive personal information, such as your full Social Security number, over the phone.
Similarly, they won't call to request payments via gift cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrencies. If you receive a call with these characteristics, it is almost certainly a scam.
Warning Signs
There are several warning signs that indicate a call may be fraudulent. For example, unexpected calls. If you haven't had prior contact with the SSA, an unexpected call is suspicious.
The SSA doesn't request confidential personal information over the phone. Scammers often use scare tactics, such as threats of benefit suspension, to pressure you into acting quickly. Any request for payment through unconventional methods, like gift cards or cryptocurrencies, is a clear sign of a scam.
Social Security Tips for Peace of Mind
The danger of these scams lies in the criminals' ability to manipulate and deceive people, making them believe they are in contact with legitimate SSA employees. The SSA offers the following recommendations to protect yourself from scams:
- Stay Calm: Don't be intimidated by threats or pressure tactics.
- Don't Provide Personal Information: Never share your Social Security number or other sensitive information over the phone.
- Verify Authenticity: If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact the SSA directly through the official numbers provided on their website.
- Report Scams: Report any scam attempts to the SSA Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov or by calling 1-800-269-0271.
- Stay Informed: Keep updated on scammers' tactics and educate friends and family on how to identify them.
