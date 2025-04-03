Millions of Americans Breathe a Sigh of Relief: Social Security's Nod on April 9

On April 9, millions of retirees in the US will receive a monthly payment from Social Security that will include a 2.5% increase. All thanks to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

This increase has been in effect since January. Overall, it aims to help pensioners cope with inflation and the rise in prices of basic goods and services.

Which US Retirees Will Receive the Payment on April 9? SSA Increase Details

According to the Social Security Administration's schedule, the 9th is designated for beneficiaries who began receiving their benefits at age 62 and were born between the 1st and the 10th of any month. These pensioners will see the COLA increase reflected in their deposits.

| Getty Images, Elena Photo

The COLA is an annual adjustment that seeks to maintain the purchasing power of beneficiaries in the face of inflation. For 2025, this adjustment was 2.5%, which implies a significant increase in monthly payments.

For example, the average monthly payment for a retired worker is $1,976. While for a retired couple, it is $3,089.

Other News for Retirees in April

In addition to the COLA increase, April brings important changes for retirees. Starting this month, two policies that reduced benefits are eliminated. They are the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO).

This will benefit approximately 2.8 million people. Including teachers, police officers, and state employees who previously saw their payments reduced.

| Grok

Additionally, the SSA distributes monthly payments based on the beneficiary's birth date. In April, payments will be made between the 1st and the 30th, with specific dates for each group.

Retirees Face This Stage with Hope

These changes offer relief to millions of retirees. Citizens who, for years, faced economic challenges due to insufficient adjustments and reductions in their benefits.

With the COLA and the elimination of unfavorable policies, many will be able to better cover their basic needs and improve their quality of life. The SSA will continue to evaluate and adjust policies to ensure that retirees receive the support they deserve.