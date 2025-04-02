Half of America Shocked: The Social Security Change Many Were Demanding

The Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States has implemented a measure that has pleasantly surprised many citizens. Starting in April 2025, changing the bank account for direct deposit of benefits will be faster and easier.​

New Development When Changing Bank Accounts: This Is the SSA's Praised Decision

Previously, if a beneficiary wanted to modify their banking information to receive Social Security payments, the process could take up to 30 days. However, with the new measure, this change will be processed in just one business day, significantly speeding up the procedure.​

To update your bank account and ensure your payments are deposited correctly, you can use the "my Social Security" portal. This online service allows beneficiaries to manage their information securely and efficiently. If you don't have an account yet, you can create one by following these steps:​

Visit the official SSA website.​

Register an account using LOGIN.GOV or ID.me.​

Set up a secure password and a two-factor authentication method.

Once the account is activated, access "my Social Security" to update your banking information.​

If you prefer to make the change by phone, you can call +1 800-772-1213 and select option 7 for Spanish. A representative will assist you in the process.​

Citizens' Reactions to the Latest from Social Security

The community has received this measure with enthusiasm. The ability to update banking information within one business day provides greater security and convenience to beneficiaries.

However, some have expressed concern about the need for in-person identity verification. Especially those with mobility difficulties or limited access to SSA offices.

Another Important Development from the SSA

In addition to speeding up the change of bank accounts, the SSA has implemented new identity verification protocols to reduce fraud in Social Security direct deposits. Starting in April, beneficiaries who wish to modify their banking information will need to do so in person or through two-factor authentication in the "my Social Security" service.

This measure aims to ensure the security of beneficiaries and protect their funds.​ Overall, the SSA has introduced significant changes to improve the efficiency and security in the management of Social Security benefits. These measures have been praised by many and represent progress in the protection and convenience of citizens.