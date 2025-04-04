The Social Security Administration Issues a Warning to Retirees: Pay Attention

The United States Social Security Administration sets certain minimum requirements that retirees must meet to receive their retirement check. It is mandatory to know and comply with these conditions to avoid negative consequences.

Meeting these requirements is vital to securing your right to retirement benefits. If you don't reach the necessary 40 credits, you won't be eligible to receive Social Security payments. This means that without these benefits, you could face financial difficulties during your retirement.

Social Security Notice in the US: What Are the Requirements to Receive Retirement Benefits?

To receive Social Security retirement benefits, you must meet two main conditions. Each year worked, you can earn up to 4 credits, depending on your earnings. For example, in 2025, you earn one credit for every $1,810 of earnings, up to a maximum of 4 credits per year.

| Billion Photos, Getty Images Signature, en.e-noticies.cat

Minimum Age: Be at least 62 years old.

Work Credits: Have accumulated a minimum of 40 work credits, equivalent to approximately 10 years of employment where you have paid Social Security taxes.

Consequences of Not Meeting the Requirements

Not meeting the requirements set by Social Security has significant consequences, such as not being able to obtain those benefits. Without the required 40 credits, you won't be able to receive the retirement check.

Without Social Security payments, you will have to rely more on your personal savings or other sources of income. This might not be enough to maintain your quality of life.

What Can You Do If You Don't Meet the SSA Requirements?

If you still don't meet the minimum requirements, stay in the workforce to accumulate more credits. Remember that each year you can earn up to 4 credits, so you could reach the necessary 40 credits with more years of work.

| Getty Images, nadianb, en.e-noticies.cat

Check your earnings and credits record on the official Social Security website to ensure all your information is up-to-date and correct. If you have questions or need more information, contact the Social Security office directly for personalized advice.

It is important to be informed about the minimum requirements set by Social Security in the United States to receive the retirement check. Meeting these criteria is mandatory to ensure a more secure and stable retirement. Not meeting them can have serious consequences on your financial well-being during retirement.