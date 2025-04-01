Millions of Americans on Alert: Urgent Notice About Social Security Payments

Tax season in the United States is in full swing. With it, the need for all taxpayers to be alert to their tax obligations. The Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have issued important alerts affecting millions of Americans.

New SSA Measure Starting in April in the U.S.

Starting in April, the SSA will implement a new security requirement; those receiving Social Security payments will verify their identity in person at SSA offices. This change primarily affects new applicants and beneficiaries who wish to modify their direct deposit information. Also, those who can't access the "my Social Security" platform.

A significant increase in office visits is expected. This could pose a challenge for seniors or those with mobility issues. Additionally, the SSA has improved the processing of direct deposit changes, reducing the waiting time to one business day.

Deadline for Filing Tax Returns in the United States

The IRS has set April 15 as the deadline for taxpayers to file their tax returns. It is crucial to meet this deadline to avoid penalties and fines.

If you can't file your return on time, it is possible to request an extension until October using Form 4868. However, it is important to note that this extension only applies to the submission of documentation. It doesn't apply to the payment of taxes owed, which must be paid by April 15.

Consequences of Not Filing or Paying Taxes on Time

Failing to meet the deadline can have significant financial consequences. The penalty for not filing the return is usually 5% of the tax owed for each month of delay, not exceeding 25% of the total.

If the amount owed is not paid by April 15, an additional penalty of 0.5% of the outstanding balance will be applied per month or part of the month that it remains unpaid, with a limit of 25%. These amounts generate interest, which can significantly increase the debt with the IRS.

Options If You Can't Pay Your Taxes in Full

If it is impossible for you to pay your taxes by that date, the IRS offers payment plans that can help you meet your tax obligations more easily. It is advisable to send at least a partial payment before the 15th to reduce the penalties and interest that will accumulate on the outstanding balance.

Filing your taxes voluntarily not only keeps you in compliance with the law but can also result in significant tax benefits. For example, you could be eligible for refunds or tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Additionally, filing your return on time protects you from potential criminal liabilities and additional fines.