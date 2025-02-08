Unexpected Twist from the Treasury in the Income Tax Return: What a Surprise

Hacienda has introduced a new deduction in the 2025 Income Tax Return that will benefit many taxpayers with a mortgage. This measure will allow people who acquired their primary residence before January 1, 2013, to deduct a considerable amount.

This news has been received with joy and relief by many, as it represents significant economic support. The deduction for investment in a primary residence is a tax benefit that allows taxpayers to reduce the taxable base of their return.

Important notice from Hacienda: the deduction that entices many mortgage holders

To benefit from this deduction, it is necessary to have acquired the primary residence before January 1, 2013. Additionally, the mortgage must be intended for the acquisition, rehabilitation, expansion, or improvement of the primary residence. To take advantage of this deduction, it is necessary to:

Meet the requirements: Have acquired the primary residence before January 1, 2013, and have a mortgage intended for the acquisition, rehabilitation, expansion, or improvement of the primary residence.

Include the data in the return: When filing the 2025 Income Tax Return, it is essential to include the mortgage data and the payments made during the year.

Keep the documentation: It is important to keep all proof of mortgage payments and any documents related to the residence. Hacienda may request them in case of an inspection.

What is the maximum amount to deduct? Hacienda responds

According to Tricoteca, the maximum deduction is 15% of the maximum base of 9,400 euros annually. This amounts to 1,350 euros for one person. If two people file the return separately, that deduction would double, exceeding 2,000 euros by far, around 2,700.

This deduction represents a significant advantage for taxpayers with a mortgage. It reduces the amount of taxes to be paid, which translates into considerable economic savings. Additionally, as it is a measure that affects a wide base of taxpayers, it is perceived as a show of support from Hacienda.

The introduction of this deduction for investment in a primary residence in the Income Tax Return is excellent news for taxpayers with a mortgage. It not only represents economic savings but also reflects a more favorable fiscal policy for citizens. It is essential to be informed about this and other available deductions to make the most of the tax benefits offered by Hacienda.