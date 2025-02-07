BBVA's message to everyone using their ATMs: you need to know it today

BBVA has issued an important notice for its customers who use its ATMs. Stay aware of the applicable fees when withdrawing money, especially if you use a credit card or if you do so at other banks' ATMs. Here, we explain in a simple and clear way what you need to know.

Beware of fees when withdrawing money from the ATM: BBVA clarifies

If you use a credit card to withdraw money at an ATM, BBVA applies a 4% fee on the amount withdrawn, with a minimum of 4 euros. Additionally, if you perform the transaction at an ATM of another bank that is not BBVA, an extra fee will be added. One that is set by the ATM's owning entity.

If you use a BBVA debit card, no fees are applied for withdrawing cash at BBVA ATMs in Spain. However, if you do so at other entities' ATMs, BBVA will charge a 4% fee on the amount withdrawn, with a minimum of 4 euros. Additionally, the ATM's owning entity may add its own fee.

Currency exchange fees: pay close attention

If you withdraw money at an ATM outside of Spain, BBVA may apply a currency conversion fee. Generally, this is 4.5% with a minimum of 3.5 euros for debit cards. And it is 5%, with a minimum of 3 euros, for credit cards.

It is important to note that the exchange rate applied by BBVA when exchanging currencies may include a markup. This means that the real value of the money may be lower than the market average rate.

How you can avoid or reduce fees

To minimize the costs associated with using ATMs, BBVA advises you to use BBVA ATMs whenever possible. By doing so, you will avoid the additional fees that other banks may apply. By following these tips, you can manage your cash withdrawals more efficiently and reduce associated costs.