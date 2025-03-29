Millions of Americans Are Happy: Social Security Warns What Will Happen in April

Starting April 1, 2025, millions of Social Security beneficiaries in the United States will receive an increase in their monthly payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed this increase, resulting from the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) applied for this year.

What Is COLA and How It Affects U.S. Beneficiaries: SSI Payments in April

COLA is an annual adjustment made by the SSA to ensure that SSI payments maintain their purchasing power against inflation. This year, the increase is 2.5%, which translates into increases in the amounts received by beneficiaries.

With the COLA applied, the maximum monthly amounts for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will be as follows:

Eligible individuals: up to $967 monthly.

Couples where both are eligible: up to $1,450 monthly.

Essential persons: up to $484 monthly.

Essential persons are those who live with an SSI beneficiary and provide essential care that allows the beneficiary to lead a more independent life. These individuals can receive a monthly payment of up to $484, provided they meet the requirements set by the SSA.

Requirements to Receive the Increased Payments

To be eligible for SSI benefits and receive the mentioned amounts, certain criteria must be met. SSI is designed to help individuals with limited income and financial resources.

They must be over 65 years old, or have a disability or blindness that meets the SSA's criteria. They must be a U.S. citizen or meet certain legal residency requirements.

Payment Schedule

SSI payments are generally made on the first day of each month. However, if that date falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is moved to the previous business day. In this case, the payment for April 1, 2025, will be made on that same date, as it is a Tuesday.

This increase in Social Security payments is crucial for beneficiaries to cope with the rising cost of living. Although the 2.5% COLA may seem modest, it represents significant relief for those who rely on these incomes to cover their basic needs.

The Government and the SSA have confirmed that, starting April 1, millions of Americans will see their Social Security payments increase thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment. This increase will benefit individuals, couples, and essential persons who meet the established requirements, providing them with greater financial support in their daily lives.