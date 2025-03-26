Social Security Administration's Stern Warning: Do This Now or You Won't Get Paid

The Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States has issued an important notice for all its beneficiaries. Starting March 31, 2025, new identity verification procedures will be implemented. These changes aim to strengthen security and reduce fraud in Social Security payments.

New Requirement for U.S. Social Security Beneficiaries

From the mentioned date, individuals who wish to apply for benefits or modify their direct deposit information will no longer be able to verify their identity via the web. Instead, they must do so online through their personal account on "my Social Security" or visit a local SSA office in person.

| Billion Photos, Getty Images Signature, en.e-noticies.cat

This measure applies to both new applicants and current beneficiaries who need to update their banking information. The SSA has decided to eliminate the web option due to concerns about security and the increase in fraud related to direct deposits.

Why Is SSA's Web Verification Being Eliminated?

According to Leland Dudek, acting commissioner of the SSA, the agency loses more than 100M dollars annually due to fraudulent activities. By implementing stricter verifications, they expect to better protect beneficiaries and streamline the service.

For those who already have an account on "my Social Security," the process will be faster and more secure. However, those who can't access this online service will need to visit a local office to verify their identity in person. This could pose a challenge for certain sectors of the population, especially the elderly and residents of rural areas, who might face difficulties traveling to the nearest offices.

Reactions and Additional Measures

The decision has raised concerns among advocates for the elderly and people with disabilities, who point out that the new policy could make it difficult for many people to access benefits. Additionally, it has been reported that the SSA is closing several offices across the country, which could further complicate access to in-person services.

| Grok

Meanwhile, the SSA has announced that it will expedite the processing of direct deposit change requests, reducing the waiting time to just one business day. Previously, these changes made online could take up to 30 days to process.

All Social Security beneficiaries must be aware of these changes to verify their identity according to the new procedures. Those who do not yet have an account on "my Social Security" can create one by visiting the official SSA website. For more information or to schedule an in-person appointment, it is recommended to call 1-800-772-1213.