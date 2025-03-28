Millions of Americans Attentive, US Social Security Makes It Official: $2,600

The tax season in the United States is in full swing, and many citizens eagerly await their IRS refunds. Recently, Social Security has communicated key information about the tax refunds that will be issued at the end of March.

We explain what Social Security has communicated about the IRS tax refund in March. What average amount taxpayers will receive, in addition to the requirements to meet and how many days it will take to receive the money.

IRS Refunds in March: What You Need to Know from Social Security

According to recent data, the IRS has reported that, by mid-March 2025, more than 70 million taxpayers have filed their returns. Although this number is 1.7% lower compared to the same period in 2024, the total amount of refunds has increased.

The IRS has returned more than $162.992 billion, representing a growth of 6.7% compared to the previous year. Of this total, $160.919 billion has been sent via direct deposits. A method that has increased its use by 6.8% compared to 2024.

Key Dates for Americans: March 28, 29, and 30

For those who filed their tax return between March 7 and 9, 2025, the IRS has established an estimated schedule for direct deposits. This means that if you filed your return on March 7, 8, or 9, you will receive your refund today or in the following days.

Filing Date: March 7 → Estimated Deposit Date: March 28

Filing Date: March 8 → Estimated Deposit Date: March 29

Filing Date: March 9 → Estimated Deposit Date: March 30

Average IRS Refund Amount

IRS statistics indicate that the average refund for the 2025 tax season is $3,271, reflecting an increase of 5.2% compared to 2024. However, this amount may vary depending on each taxpayer's individual situation, with some receiving around $2,600 or more.

To make the refund process as fast as possible, it is important to file the return electronically. This method is faster and reduces the possibility of errors.

Request the refund via direct deposit. It allows the money to reach your bank account more quickly. It is necessary to ensure that the return is complete and error-free, as errors or missing information can delay the process.

If these criteria are met, the IRS estimates that refunds are issued within 21 days or less. However, if the return requires additional review, the deposit may take longer. To know the exact date you will receive your refund, you can use the "Where's My Refund?" tool on the IRS website.