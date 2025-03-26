The US Government Confirms the Most Demanded News About Social Security: 'In April...'

The SSA of the United States has issued a statement to Social Security beneficiaries expecting to receive their payments in April. This announcement highlights the importance of meeting certain minimum requirements and mandatory conditions to ensure the timely receipt of benefits.​

SSA Notice: Minimum Requirements to Collect Social Security in April

To be eligible and collect Social Security benefits in April 2025, applicants must meet the following criteria. The SSA has made it clear that these two criteria must be met mandatorily.

Minimum age of 62 years: It is necessary to have reached 62 years, and it is important to know that applying for benefits at this age will result in a permanent reduction of the monthly amount. The full retirement age varies depending on the year of birth (for those born in 1959, the full age is 66 years and 10 months). ​

Accumulation of 40 work credits: This is equivalent to approximately 10 years of work in which contributions have been made to the Social Security system. ​

Importance of Meeting Social Security Requirements

Meeting these requirements is vital to ensure access to Social Security benefits. Failing to meet the minimum age or the number of work credits can result in the denial of benefits or the need to wait until the necessary conditions are met.​

The SSA emphasizes the importance of properly planning retirement and understanding how the retirement age affects the amount of benefits. Delaying the application for benefits beyond the minimum age can result in higher monthly payments, as waiting until 70 can significantly increase the amount received. ​

Other "Tips" to Keep in Mind

You should verify the earnings history and ensure that Social Security contributions are recorded.​ Keeping information such as address and marital status updated facilitates communication with the SSA, avoiding delays.

Depending on total income, Social Security benefits may be subject to federal taxes. It is advisable to consult with a financial advisor to understand the tax implications.​

Overall, to collect Social Security benefits in April 2025, it is essential to meet the age and work credit requirements established by the SSA. Careful planning and compliance with mandatory conditions will ensure a smoother transition to retirement and timely access to benefits.​