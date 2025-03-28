Urgent Statement from DOGE in All America: No One Believes It, It's Crazy

Elon Musk, at the helm of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has reported a possible massive fraud in the United States Social Security system. A more than delicate situation for the American SSA that puts a serious problem on the table.

According to Musk, millions of deceased people continue to receive payments, including records of individuals with extremely advanced ages, some over 120 years old.

Fraud in the SSA: Why Do People Over 120 Years Old Appear in the Records?

Experts explain that this phenomenon is due to a peculiarity in the computer systems of the Social Security Administration (SSA). These systems, based on COBOL, automatically assign a reference date when the birth date is missing. This can result in ages that seem unrealistic.

Record Cleanup in Progress: DOGE Confirms It in Elon Musk's Words

The SSA has acknowledged that it maintains records of deceased people due to a lack of updates in its database. Although these records exist, they do not indicate that improper payments are being made. The administration has reported that payments to beneficiaries over 115 years old are automatically stopped, minimizing the risk of fraud related to advanced ages.

Musk's report has caused various reactions. Some officials and experts support the need to review and update the records to ensure the system's accuracy.

Meanwhile, there are those who warn about the possibility that certain data may be used for political purposes. Especially against critics of the current administration.

Musk's Proposed Solution: He Doesn't Stay Quiet

Elon Musk has suggested that, to address the possible fraud, payments to all people over 120 years old be temporarily suspended. All until their living status can be verified. This measure seeks to prevent improper payments and ensure the integrity of the system.

Elon Musk's report has highlighted possible inconsistencies in the US Social Security records. Although some records may seem unusual, experts assure that they do not necessarily indicate fraud. It is essential that authorities continue investigating and updating the records to maintain confidence in the social security system.