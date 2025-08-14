Major announcement from Chase Bank to all of America: millions of customers benefit

Today we have an important announcement from Chase Bank that benefits millions of customers in the United States. It's a perfect tool designed to give you a break in your daily life and manage your money more easily.

For some time now, My Chase Plan has allowed Chase Bank customers to turn purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly payments. All without being charged interest, with just a fixed fee that you know from the start. The terms can range from 3 to 18 months, depending on the amount, and you'll always see the monthly amount before accepting.

Why is My Chase Plan so important for many? Chase Bank responds

This tool is vital because it offers immediate conveniences by avoiding interest charges. You only pay a fixed monthly fee, and you keep earning rewards like points or cash back.

In addition, it gives you financial relief if you make a large purchase and can't pay it in full. Everything is done without extra paperwork or applications: you choose the recent purchase and activate the plan from the app or the website.

What you have to do to activate this tool

After you pay for something with your Chase card, you log in to the bank's app or website. There you'll see your transactions, and next to eligible purchases, the "Pay over time" or "My Chase Plan" Chase option will appear. There you can choose between 1 to 3 term options, review the monthly fee, accept, and once accepted, it's added to the minimum monthly payment.

The bank's special touch appears on certain occasions: they may offer you a promotion with no monthly fee ($0 fee), so using My Chase Plan could be free for you if you have that offer active. This makes it a perfect tool for those who have that opportunity: no cost, no interest, and with predictable payments.

Improve your financial experience and get conveniences for your economic well-being

Chase Bank is committed to giving their customers tools that help them manage their money with peace of mind. My Chase Plan is a way to offer more control, transparency, and flexibility, without turning it into a complicated bank loan. The commitment is to improve your financial experience and offer conveniences designed for your economic well-being.

This powerful announcement from Chase Bank resonates throughout America: My Chase Plan, an accessible, clear, interest-free tool, perfect for splitting purchases, giving you financial relief, and continuing to reward you.