Official announcement from Chase Bank in the US: goodbye to these payments forever

Chase Bank has made an official announcement in the US. Its new measure puts an end to certain payments forever. The reason is clear: to protect its customers and prevent fraud that originates on digital platforms.

Chase Bank is already applying a key restriction. Zelle payments linked to social media may be blocked or rejected if they appear suspicious. In other words, if the transfer comes from a contact detected on social media, Chase can stop it before it reaches its destination.

Chase Bank takes action in its fight against fraud

The official confirmation explains that this new restriction is part of the measures to prevent fraud on digital platforms, especially those that originate on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Chase clarifies that Zelle is intended only for payments between people who know each other and trust each other, not for purchases on social media.

| Google Maps, en.e-noticies.cat, Khosro

The bank defines the blocking of payments as a preventive action. They may ask you for more information about the purpose of the transfer, who you contacted, and other details they consider necessary. If you don't respond honestly, they can reject the transaction.

Chase Bank confirms where half of the scams come from

For Chase Bank customers in the US, this represents a significant change. It will no longer be possible to use Zelle to pay for goods or services obtained from profiles or ads on social media; those payments will be stopped. This reduces the risk of money disappearing in scams and not being recoverable, since Zelle doesn't offer purchase protection.

Chase explains that nearly half of the scams they receive come from social media. For this reason, the blocking of Zelle payments is a necessary measure to protect users.

| Getty Images, Grok

Clear message for Chase customers

This decision comes right after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. All because of alleged shortcomings in their protection against fraud on Zelle. That lawsuit claimed losses of more than $870 million since 2017.

Although the lawsuit was withdrawn in 2025, authorities are still investigating and lawmakers have demanded clarity from banks about their policies. Chase has also shared warnings about using forms of payment that don't offer purchase protection, such as cash, bank transfers, gift cards, or Zelle. In these cases, if something goes wrong, it will be very difficult or impossible to recover the money, Chase says.

The impact of these new measures will be evident for those who used to make payments through social media. The main message for customers is this: Zelle can only be used with friends, family, or trusted people, never with unknown sellers on digital platforms. This way, Chase Bank closes a chapter of vulnerabilities and opens a new one with more control and security.