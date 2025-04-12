Official: Chase Bank Launches What Millions of Americans Demanded, Starting Today

Chase Bank has launched new tools that provide peace of mind to its customers in the face of unexpected expenses. These initiatives reinforce Chase Bank's commitment to the satisfaction and financial security of its users.​

My Chase Plan is an option that allows customers to split eligible purchases of $100 or more into fixed monthly payments, with no interest. Instead of accruing interest, a fixed monthly fee is applied, making it easier to manage unforeseen expenses without affecting the budget.

My Chase Plan, Flexibility in Your Payments

You must identify eligible purchases. After making a purchase with your Chase credit card, look for the "My Chase Plan" option next to the transaction in your online account or mobile app.​

Select the Payment Plan: Choose from the available term options. They can vary between three and 18 months, depending on the amount and your credit history.​

Confirm and Start Paying: Once the plan is selected, the purchase is divided into fixed monthly payments. These are added to your card's minimum payment.​

This tool provides flexibility and control over your finances. Allowing you to handle unexpected expenses easily and quickly.​

Chase 4 Payments: Split Your Purchases into Four

Another new feature is Chase 4 Payments℠, splitting purchases between $50 and $400 with a Chase debit card into four equal payments. It has no interest if paid on time.

When setting up a plan, the total purchase is reimbursed to your account within 24 hours, and payments are made every two weeks. ​Identify eligible purchases marked with "Split into 4 Payments" in the Chase app or website. Select the option and follow the instructions to set up the payment plan.​

Make payments according to the established schedule and monitor progress at any time from the app or website. This option is ideal for handling unexpected expenses simply and hassle-free.​

Overdraft Protection: Avoid Additional Charges

Chase Bank also offers overdraft protection by linking a savings account to your checking account. If there isn't enough money in your checking account to cover a transaction, funds are automatically transferred from the linked savings account at no additional cost.

This measure helps avoid overdraft fees and provides greater peace of mind in the daily management of your finances. ​Contact Chase or access your online account to link your savings account to your checking account as a backup.​ Make sure the protection is active and understand how it will work in case of an overdraft.​