If you ever experience this problem with your Wells Fargo card, keep calm and follow these steps without hesitation. Don't panic: although it's a common problem, it has a solution and Wells Fargo is prepared to help you.

Imagine inserting your card into one of their ATMs, but the machine doesn't return it. Before leaving, take a deep breath and carefully look at the screen. Sometimes, the machine resets and returns the card after a few minutes.

Wells Fargo makes it clear if you experience this issue at an ATM

If the ATM doesn't eject it, don't try to force it out or use objects, as that could damage the card or break the slot. It's important that you don't leave the ATM until you take action. Write down the time, the location, and if you see any message on the screen.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Getty Images Pro, Grok

This information will be useful if you need to explain what happened later. If there are signs of external tampering, contact the police and your bank as soon as possible.

Call Wells Fargo customer service immediately; the number appears on the ATM or on your card. Report that your card is stuck in the ATM, provide the exact location and the time of the incident. The bank can help you block the card for security and request a new one.

The best thing you can do if your card gets stuck in the ATM

Many times, the bank can help you directly from inside the branch if the ATM is right there. Go to the counter with your identification; the staff can recover your card or replace it if necessary.

Wells Fargo also offers convenient digital options. If you have card control enabled from the mobile app, you could temporarily block it to prevent unauthorized use while the problem is solved.

| Viktor Gladkov, Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo doesn't just solve stuck card cases

The easiest solution is to wait a few minutes in case the card is released and write down what happened. Call customer service, go to the branch if the ATM is inside, and block or replace the card if the bank instructs you to do so. That combination of quick and simple actions is the most efficient.

In addition, Wells Fargo doesn't just solve stuck card cases. Their network of ATMs in the United States also allows deposits, transfers, balance inquiries, and card payments, even without the card leaving your hand if you use contactless technology or a digital wallet.

Follow these steps without hesitation. It's a reliable solution to a common problem, and remember: keeping calm is your best ally.