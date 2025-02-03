CaixaBank bomb: don't get distracted, you only have a few days to grab it

CaixaBank has launched an irresistible promotion for those who direct deposit their salary before February 28, 2025. Depending on the amount of your salary, you can obtain different gifts and benefits. This offer has caused a great impact among customers, and it's important that you know the details to take full advantage of it.

CaixaBank gives it all with this promotion: gifts for direct depositing your salary

CaixaBank offers attractive incentives based on the amount of the salary you direct deposit: For salaries from 900 euros to 1,500 euros, you'll have a 150 euro account credit. Additionally, you'll get a 200 euro coupon to use on the Facilitea portal, where you'll find electronics, home, mobility, sports, and leisure products.

For salaries over 1,500 euros up to 2,500 euros, you'll be gifted 250 euros, a 300 euro coupon on Facilitea. And for salaries over 2,500 euros, you can get a 50-inch Samsung Smart TV, a 250 euro credit, and a 400 euro coupon on Facilitea.

Conditions to participate: only in February

It's important to highlight that the TV promotion is limited to 10,000 units, so it's advisable to act quickly if you want this gift. To benefit from this promotion, you must meet the following conditions:

Direct deposit a salary

Direct deposit three bills into your CaixaBank account.

Make at least three purchases with your CaixaBank card per quarter (excluding business cards).

Regarding the commitment to stay, you must maintain these conditions for 24 months. You must remain a CaixaBank customer for an additional 24 months, maintaining an account or deposit with a minimum balance over 5 euros. It's essential to read and understand all the conditions to ensure you meet the requirements and avoid possible penalties.

Impact of CaixaBank's promotion

This promotion has been very successful due to the variety and attractiveness of the gifts offered. Additionally, the conditions are accessible for many customers, which has caused great interest. Being able to choose between different incentives based on the amount of the salary allows customers to select the option that best suits their needs.

Don't miss this opportunity that CaixaBank offers until February 28. Remember that some promotions have limited units, so act soon to ensure you get the gift you want.