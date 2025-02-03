Banco Sabadell alert to all its customers: do this or you'll be 'broke'

Banco Sabadell has issued an important alert to all its customers about an increase in scams through WhatsApp. These scams aim to deceive people into giving away money or personal information. It's crucial to stay alert and know how to protect yourself.

Banco Sabadell urgently warns: beware of scammers on WhatsApp

Criminals send messages from unknown numbers, pretending to be a close relative. They claim to have changed numbers due to issues like phone loss or device damage.

Then, they urgently request money, arguing an emergency situation. This method is known as the "relative in distress" scam. To detect a fraud on WhatsApp, pay close attention to unknown numbers.

If you receive a message from someone claiming to be a relative but using a new number, be suspicious. Additionally, scammers often create a sense of urgency to make you act without thinking. Moreover, there are usually spelling or grammatical errors in these fraudulent messages that can give them away.

What you should never do

Do not share personal or banking information, as Banco Sabadell will never ask for sensitive data through WhatsApp. Also, don't click on suspicious links: These can lead to fake pages designed to steal your information.

It's highly recommended not to make transfers without verifying. Before sending money, confirm the person's identity by contacting them through other means.

How to protect your money and avoid scams

If someone claiming to be a relative contacts you from an unknown number, call the old number or use another means to confirm their identity.

Be wary of unexpected messages: If you receive a suspicious message, avoid interacting with it.

Keep your data secure: Do not share passwords, PIN numbers, or card information.

Update your devices: Keep your phone and apps updated to protect against vulnerabilities.

Block and report: If you identify a scam attempt, block the number and report it on WhatsApp.

Contact your bank: If you have shared sensitive information or made a transfer, immediately inform Banco Sabadell to take action.

Staying alert and following these tips can help you protect your money and avoid falling victim to scams on WhatsApp. Prevention and caution are your best allies against fraud.