CaixaBank's Radical Turn: It Had Been 'Brewing' for a While and Everyone Applauds It

CaixaBank has announced a significant change in its strategy, focusing on digital transformation and sustainability. This plan, called "Plan Cosmos," aims to modernize the bank and adapt it to new market demands.

CaixaBank Has "Plan Cosmos" Ready: Takes a Further Step with AI

The "Plan Cosmos" is CaixaBank's roadmap for the years 2025 to 2027. During this period, the bank will invest more than 5 billion euros in technology and digitalization. This investment will be allocated to improving technological infrastructure, developing new digital products and services, and strengthening the bank's online presence.

A essential part of this plan is the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into CaixaBank's commercial network. The bank has formed a multidisciplinary team of more than 100 professionals. Some are dedicated exclusively to implementing generative AI solutions in specific areas of internal and customer services.

Objectives and Defense of "Plan Cosmos": Until 2027

CaixaBank aims to achieve a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of over 16% by the end of 2027. To achieve this, it will focus on accelerating business growth, increasing fee income, and maintaining stability in the interest margin.

The CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, has highlighted that the bank will take advantage of a favorable economic environment to improve the quality of its services. Also its technological capabilities and the development of its team's talent.

Reactions and Expectations to the Announcement

The announcement of "Plan Cosmos" has caused positive reactions in the financial sector. The significant investment in technology and the commitment to AI are seen as key steps to maintain CaixaBank's competitiveness. All in an increasingly digitalized market.

Additionally, the sustainability strategy, which includes the mobilization of more than 100 billion euros in sustainable credit, reinforces the bank's commitment to the environment. And of course, to social responsibility.

Overall, CaixaBank's "Plan Cosmos" represents a profound transformation of the entity, oriented toward technological innovation and sustainability. A plan with the major objective of consolidating its leadership position in the Spanish banking sector.