Citibank is taking it seriously to the delight of many: pay attention to your transfers

Citibank in the United States has sent a clear message to all its clients: your transfers will now be safer than ever. With the utmost seriousness and a clear objective, the bank aims for transactions to be carried out without worries and with important information so clients can feel at ease.

This improvement hasn't come by chance. Citibank has faced criticism for not responding quickly to transfer fraud, and now they're taking a step forward with new measures. In recent years, some clients in the United States have suffered from online transfer fraud.

Citibank gets serious and offers maximum security in its transfers

In one case, a person lost $40,000 after receiving a fraudulent message. The scammer, posing as Citibank, induced her to click on a fake link. He changed her password, activated transfers, and moved the money from her savings account.

Citibank didn't reimburse her money, and this led to a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused the bank of not protecting its clients and denying reimbursements. The judge rejected Citibank's request to dismiss the case, which keeps the lawsuit active.

Early fraud detection: monitors transactions in real time

Citibank has strengthened transfer security, and every time they detect suspicious activity, they intervene immediately. The bank implemented early fraud detection systems, such as the so-called Fraud Early Warning, which monitor transactions in real time.

They alert about unusual behavior and prevent scammers from executing unauthorized transfers. In addition, Citibank has reinforced the encryption used on its mobile and web platforms.

Transactions are now carried out with 256-bit SSL encryption and extended validation certificates, which ensures that the environment where transfers are made has maximum security. They have also added extra authentication for sensitive operations: one-time codes are sent when a transaction is detected as high risk.

Citibank clients feel more at ease

Citibank wants those who make electronic transfers to do so with peace of mind, knowing their money is protected. The important information each user received explains these mechanisms in clear and direct language, without difficult technical terms, so everyone understands what's in place and how they benefit.

The clients' reaction has been positive. Many people feel more at ease knowing the bank constantly reviews their transactions and that there are extra barriers before a mistake or fraud occurs. Trust is slowly returning, especially among those who were previously concerned about the security of their transactions.