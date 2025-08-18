Verified: The U.S. government and SSA settle doubts and many smile today

In a recent announcement, the Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States has solved one of the most common questions among those who receive benefits. This confirmation brings relief to many Americans.

The truth is that it is possible to return to work without losing disability financial assistance thanks to the Trial Work Period (TWP) program. This program allows people with disabilities who receive SSA benefits to test their ability to work for up to nine months. This doesn't affect their payments.

Important social security announcement: you will keep receiving your benefits

During this period, they can earn any amount of money and keep receiving their full benefit check, as long as they report their work activity to the SSA. In 2025, any month in which they earn more than $1,160 before taxes counts as a TWP month.

| Pexels, en.e-noticies.cat

The best part is that these nine months do not have to be consecutive. That is, if you work one month, then take a break and return to work later, each month with earnings above the threshold counts as part of the TWP. However, this must be within a 5-year period.

SSA offers some interesting tools

Once the nine months of the TWP are completed, the Extended Period of Eligibility (EPE) comes into play, which lasts 36 months. During this time, if your earnings are below the Substantial Gainful Activity (SGA) threshold, you will keep receiving your benefits. In 2025, the SGA limit is $1,550 per month for non-blind individuals.

In addition, the SSA offers tools to make this process easier. The "Ticket to Work" program connects beneficiaries with service providers who offer career guidance, benefits counseling, and help finding employment.

| Kaboompics de Pexels, Aflo Images

This is how you can report changes to SSA

This program is free and voluntary, and it is designed to support people in their transition to work. It is important to remember that, to keep eligibility, it is necessary to report any changes in employment status to the SSA.

This includes starting a job, changing jobs, or stopping work. The easiest way to do this is by calling 1-800-772-1213 or visiting the official SSA website. You can also go to your local SSA office for personalized assistance.