Important Citibank Alert About Credit Cards in the US: It's Essential

Citibank has issued an alert to its customers about the risks associated with using bank cards, especially in cases of loss or theft. Although many consider these incidents to be uncommon, the reality is that they occur more frequently than imagined. Here, we explain what to do if you lose your card, how to protect yourself, and other useful tips.

Citibank Launches a Strong Aid: What to Do If You Lose Your Card or It's Stolen

When you realize the loss or theft of your card, contact Citibank's customer service to block the card and prevent unauthorized transactions. The regulations state that the user's liability for fraudulent use of their card is limited to a maximum of 50 euros, provided that the bank is notified without undue delay.

| Getty Images, Citibank, Google Maps

It is essential to report the theft or loss of the card to the police. This report will serve as evidence and facilitate the investigation of the facts. Additionally, many banks require a copy of the report to process claims and refunds.

Once the incident is reported and the report is filed, request a refund from Citibank for the fraudulent transactions. The bank is obliged to return the amounts that exceed the user's liability limit, as long as there has been no gross negligence on the part of the cardholder.

The Essential Gesture: Notify Citibank Without Delay

The most crucial action in case of loss or theft of your card is to immediately notify Citibank and allow the bank to take the necessary measures to protect your account. Delaying this communication can result in greater financial losses. The user's liability for unauthorized transactions can increase if the bank is not informed without delay.

| Grok

Citibank offers multiple channels for customers to report incidents by calling the customer service number available 24 hours a day. Access your account online or through the mobile app to block the card and report the incident. Alternatively, visit a Citibank branch for personalized assistance.

This Is Vital for All Citibank Cardholders

Set up alerts in your mobile or online banking to receive immediate notifications of every transaction made with your card. This will allow you to quickly detect any suspicious activity.