Official statement from Wells Fargo to thousands of Americans: You'll pay dearly for this mistake

Wells Fargo has issued a clear warning to millions of Americans in the United States about their customers' bank accounts. An unpleasant situation that you need to solve quickly or you could be penalized.

Having your account overdrawn can have serious consequences. If your balance is negative, the bank could charge you a fee of up to $35 for each transaction you can't cover. If you don't take action quickly, the cost can increase rapidly.

If you have a negative balance in your account, Wells Fargo doesn't joke around

A negative balance occurs when you spend more money than you have in your checking account. This can happen when you use your debit card, make automatic payments, or write checks.

| Getty Images, Wells Fargo

If you don't have enough money available, Wells Fargo can authorize the transaction and charge you an overdraft fee of $35 for each one. In addition, the bank limits the number of overdraft fees you can receive per day on personal accounts to three.

If your account remains in a negative balance, the consequences can be severe. In addition to daily fees, you could face additional charges for rejected or unprocessed payments. This can affect your credit history and make it harder for you to get loans in the future.

Wells Fargo's decision: take note

Wells Fargo has implemented several measures to help customers avoid overdrafts and their associated fees. One of them is the "Extra Day Grace Period," which gives an additional day to cover the negative balance before fees are applied. If you make a deposit before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, the overdraft charge can be canceled.

| Viktor Gladkov, Wells Fargo

In addition, the bank has eliminated transfer fees for customers who use the Overdraft Protection service. This allows funds to be transferred at no additional cost to cover unauthorized transactions. However, if funds from a linked credit card are used, interest will apply according to the terms of the credit agreement.

To avoid problems, it's essential to regularly monitor your account statement and make sure there's always enough money in your account to cover your expenses. If your account is in a negative balance, make a deposit as soon as possible. You can also consider linking a savings account or a credit card to your checking account to automatically cover overdrafts.