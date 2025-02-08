CaixaBank Saves Thousands of Clients 'In Extremis': You'll Never Fall for It Again

In an increasingly digital world, financial scams have become more sophisticated and dangerous. Recently, CaixaBank has issued an urgent alert to its customers to protect them from so-called "phantom investments," a type of scam that can put your savings at risk.

Phantom investments are fraudulent offers that promise high returns in a short time. The scammers present themselves as investment managers or brokers and contact victims. They do this through phone calls, emails, or text messages.

CaixaBank doesn't warn anymore: alert about phantom investments

Once they capture attention, they request a small initial investment, like 200 euros (220 dollars), to "start investing." Subsequently, they provide access to a fake app or website where the victim can "see" the growth of their investment.

| Europa Press, Dean Drobot, en.e-noticies.cat

Convinced of the profitability, the scammers ask for more money. Finally, when the victim tries to recover their funds, they discover they have been deceived and that the scammers have disappeared.

This is how these scammers operate: be very clear about it

The criminals employ various techniques to manipulate victims. For example, they create a sense of urgency, urging the victim to act quickly to not "miss a unique opportunity."

False promises: They offer high financial returns in short periods, something that is usually too good to be true.

Manipulation of figures: They present false or manipulated data that appears to demonstrate the profitability of the investment.

How to keep your money with maximum security

If someone promises you high returns in a short time, it's likely a scam. Don't provide your bank keys, passwords, or personal data through unsecured channels like phone calls, emails, or text messages.

| Volodymyr Melnyk, CaixaBank

Keep your devices secure, install and regularly update antivirus software, and avoid downloading programs from unknown sources. If you have doubts about an investment or a financial offer, contact your bank directly through official channels.

To invest safely, diversify your investments. Before investing, understand the product, the associated risks, and market conditions. Seek financial advice from experts or recognized entities to make informed decisions.

The protection of your savings is the responsibility of both financial entities and the clients themselves. Stay informed and alert to avoid falling into scams that could compromise your financial security.