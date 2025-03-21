Walmart and Sam's Club, Urgent Reminder: You Have Until the 31st!

Walmart and Sam's Club are in full swing with their annual "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign launched on March 1. The initiative, which ends on March 31, seeks to raise funds and generate awareness about food insecurity in the United States.

This year, the campaign has a special meaning. It celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the partnership between Walmart, Sam's Club, and Feeding America, a national organization dedicated to fighting hunger.

Since its inception, this effort has mobilized thousands of customers, employees, and partners. The goal is clear: to fight against one of the country's most serious problems: hunger.

| en.e-noticies.cat

How Can You Participate?

The campaign invites customers, associates, and suppliers to join in various ways. One of the simplest ways to help is by making donations at checkout in Walmart and Sam's Club. These donations go directly to Feeding America to help the most needy communities.

But it's not just about making a donation. Both chains have also created interactive activities online and in stores to involve all family members. From purchasing specially marked products to participating in events where prizes can be won, all actions contribute to the same goal: fighting hunger.

Additionally, this year, Walmart and Sam's Club have launched a new digital platform. There, participants can track the impact of their contributions. They can also learn more about the people and communities benefiting from their generosity.

| Walmart

The Role of Feeding America

Feeding America is the key organization in this campaign, supporting over 200 food banks across the country. With their efforts, they have managed to distribute millions of meals to families in need.

"We are grateful for the continued support of Walmart and Sam's Club," said Claudia R. Rodríguez, spokesperson for Feeding America. "Thanks to the generosity of customers and the strength of these companies' supply chains, we can reach more people than ever."

An Effort That Changes Lives

Every year, "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." not only helps communities locally but also raises awareness about the extent of food insecurity. It is important to remember that this affects millions of people across the country.

Through this campaign, Walmart and Sam's Club invite us to reflect on a serious problem, but they also show us how our small actions can create significant changes.

Time Is Running Out

If you haven't had the opportunity to contribute yet, you have until March 31 to do so. Walmart and Sam's Club offer you several options to participate, and your support can make a difference. No matter how much you donate, every contribution adds up in the fight against hunger.

Remember, your help is crucial. If you haven't joined yet, don't miss this opportunity. You have until March 31 to be part of this cause that continues to transform lives across the United States.

This is the moment to be part of the change. Visit your nearest Walmart or Sam's Club, or make your donation online. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.