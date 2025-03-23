Mercadona Surprises Again with the Most Delicious and Affordable Easter Sweet of All

Mercadona continues to surprise with irresistible products, and this Easter is no exception. True to the traditions of each time of the year, the chain has launched two delicious products typical of these dates, ideal for enjoying with family. If you're one of those who enjoy a good sweet during the holidays, these options will be a sure hit for your table.

Two Irresistible Options for All Tastes

Mercadona has launched two delicious versions of Easter cakes, both with a surprise egg in the center, but with a different touch. The first option is a cake covered in chocolate, ideal for chocolate lovers. With a tray of 5.3 oz. (150 grams), this cake offers an intense flavor and a smooth texture that will delight everyone.

The second option is without chocolate, but equally delicious. This cake, which also contains a surprise egg inside, offers a lighter alternative for those who prefer something without chocolate coating. Weighing 4.2 oz. (120 grams), it's perfect to enjoy as an individual sweet or to share among several.

| Mercadona

Mercadona's Easter cakes not only stand out for their taste but also for their excellent quality-price ratio. The chocolate-covered cake, with 5.3 oz. (150 grams), is priced at 2.30 euros. The version without chocolate, with 4.2 oz. (120 grams), is sold for only 2.10 euros, making it even more accessible for all budgets.

Mercadona has managed to offer two options of Easter cakes that not only meet expectations in terms of taste. They also cater to the needs of consumers looking for a delicious sweet without having to spend too much. This competitive price makes enjoying an Easter cake possible for everyone, regardless of their budget.

Ideal for Gifting or Sharing

With these Easter cakes, Mercadona offers you the possibility of adding a sweet and special touch to your celebrations. Whether you enjoy them with your family or share them at a snack with friends, these cakes become the ideal option. The surprise egg inside adds an element of surprise, making them even more fun and attractive for the little ones.

Both options are easy to serve and perfect for enjoying at any time of the day. With an affordable price and exceptional quality, these Easter cakes from Mercadona are one of the most popular options of the season. Don't miss the opportunity to try them and share them with your loved ones.

| Mercadona

The best thing about these Mercadona products is that they cater to all tastes. The chocolate-covered option is perfect for lovers of this classic sweet. Meanwhile, the version without chocolate offers a lighter and delicious alternative for those who prefer a less intense flavor.

Besides being perfect for enjoying at home, these options are also ideal for gifting. Thanks to their presentation and unique touch, they become the perfect detail to surprise your loved ones during the holidays. Whether you buy them for yourself or to share, these Mercadona delights will ensure to add sweetness and joy to any table.

Prices and offers updated on 03/23/2025. They may undergo modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes