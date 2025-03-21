Pizza Hut Beats Domino's and Launches the Most Demanded Innovation in the United States: Brutal

If you're looking for a fun and easy way to liven up your next gathering, charcuterie boards are an option that never fails. Not only are they easy to prepare, but they also offer a great variety of flavors and textures that appeal to all tastes.

In addition to being a delicious option, charcuterie boards have a visual appeal that makes them a perfect centerpiece for any gathering. Well presented, they offer a perfect combination of colors and shapes that catch the eye and stimulate the appetite. Pizza Hut knows this and has decided to innovate with its own affordable version of the charcuterie board, designed for all types of gatherings.

For $25, you can enjoy two medium pizzas, joined by eight boneless wings and a serving of breadsticks with dipping sauce. This novelty, called Pizza Charcuterie, was announced by the brand to Food & Wine.

Pizza Hut's Novelty That No One Wanted to See

According to Pizza Hut, their latest creation responds to current culinary trends while celebrating circular foods in honor of Pi Day, March 14. While some spend large sums on craft-made cheeses and gourmet jams, Pizza Hut offers a more affordable option. Enjoy the charcuterie board trend with the chain's unique style.

"We asked ourselves, why not give the traditional charcuterie board a twist with something more related to pizza? We took the classic meat and cheese board, replaced the ingredients with the best of the best — pizza, wings, and breadsticks — and created the Pizza Charcuterie. It's an easy-to-customize option that can elevate any gathering," explained a brand spokesperson to Food & Wine.

With the Pizza Charcuterie, Pizza Hut offers pizza fans a fun and different way to enhance their gatherings. "Because, let's be honest, pizza always makes any party better," added the chain's representative.

Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski's Support for Pizza Hut

To give greater visibility to this novel proposal, Pizza Hut has had the support of Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski, former NFL player. The athlete has created his own version of the Pizza Charcuterie and, as expected, his selection includes a pepperoni pizza. Additionally, Gronkowski has participated in the chain's latest ad, highlighting the growing popularity of charcuterie boards.

But if this promotion sounds familiar to you, don't worry. It's a revamped version of the Ultimate Hut Bundle, a similar offer they launched last month. In that promotion, customers could create their own "delight for everyone," combining two pizzas, wings, and the chain's famous breadsticks.

Gronk Charcuterie

With this launch, Pizza Hut also celebrated March 14 —Pi Day—, an emblematic day for lovers of this delicious food. In addition to following the viral trend of perfect foods to share on social media. Charcuterie boards have become very popular on platforms like Instagram, with options ranging from sophisticated culinary presentations to more sensational versions, like the famous butter boards.

"We've seen how creative charcuterie boards are taking over social media, and we knew it was time to give pizza the spotlight it deserves," explained Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut's Chief Marketing Officer. "Because stacking cookies is fine, but stacking pizza, wings, and breadsticks... now that's a power move," she added.