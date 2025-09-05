Thousands of Verizon customers fear the worst: they suspect it could happen again

In an increasingly connected world, losing access to the internet or mobile calls can create real chaos. That's exactly what happened a few days ago with Verizon. An unexpected service outage left more than 18,000 users (18,000) in different areas of the country without connection.

Although the company claims that everything is under control, thousands of customers still have doubts. They wonder if it could happen again.

The outage, which occurred last Saturday, August 30, mainly affected wireless service users. From major cities like Atlanta, Chicago, or Los Angeles, reports kept coming in. Within minutes, social media were filled with complaints, questions, and requests for help.

Verizon attributed it to a software problem

According to what Verizon itself explained on its official account on the social network X, the cause was a software-related problem. This failure especially affected devices that use eSIM. It's a digital SIM card that allows users to connect to the mobile network without needing a physical card.

This caused many customers to be unable to make calls, send messages, or use mobile data. This created very uncomfortable situations, especially for those who depended on their mobile phones for work or emergency reasons.

Although the company reacted quickly and its engineers worked to fix the error, the concern hasn't disappeared. Many people claim that this type of incident should be foreseen. Especially when it comes to the largest wireless operator in the United States.

In its statement, Verizon acknowledged the importance of its service in people's daily lives and apologized for the inconvenience caused. The company thanked users for their patience and invited those affected to visit its website for updated information.

However, among customers there's a shared feeling: the fear that this could happen again. Many insist that, although it was an isolated failure, the impact was so great that it casts doubt on the system's stability. Some even suggest that the company should offer some compensation for the inconvenience.

Users on alert in case the issue returns

The reality is that, after this outage, thousands of people have lost some trust in Verizon's network. Although the service has already been restored, customers remain alert to any sign of failure. Many have committed to actively monitoring their connection and reporting any new incidents.

In addition, this event has put the spotlight on the need for major telecommunications companies to invest more in prevention. Especially when it comes to such essential services as mobile access.