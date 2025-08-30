Proven: Verizon has a serious problem and can't just sit idly by

Something is happening with Verizon, and more and more people are noticing it. What used to be one of the most reliable phone companies in the United States is now facing a wave of complaints from its customers. But it's not just about rates or missed promotions.

The real problem is more concerning, because it directly affects the most basic thing: coverage. In recent months, thousands of users have decided to leave the carrier. Many have done so after seeing how the company eliminated traditional benefits, such as loyalty discounts or certain exclusive bonuses.

This has led to a migration toward companies like T-Mobile, AT&T, or other smaller carriers. Basically because they offer more competitive prices or better customer service. But that's not the only reason for discontent.

| Grok

Verizon must take it seriously

The greatest frustration among current and former customers has to do with the loss of service quality. Users from different parts of the country are reporting constant coverage problems, slow speeds, or dropped signals. In addition to interrupted calls and, in many cases, a total lack of connection.

What's most concerning is that these failures aren't limited to rural or remote areas. They also occur in large cities like Phoenix or Chicago, where the service used to be solid.

On platforms like Reddit, veteran users share experiences that show just how much the situation has worsened. Some mention that, for years, their usual routes were covered almost 100%. Now, on those same routes, their phones go into SOS mode or lose signal completely.

One of them recounts how after 27 years as a loyal Verizon customer, and after speaking with more than 10 customer service agents without any solution, he made a decision. Specifically, to switch companies.

| Archivo

Other users claim that for the past couple of months they haven't been able to make calls or browse normally from home. The signal disappears without explanation and, at certain times of the day, it's as if there were no coverage at all. Frustration is growing, and Verizon's reputation is starting to be affected.

There are several reasons

The reasons for this problem seem to be several. On one hand, the elimination of the 3G network is mentioned, which used to provide backup coverage in more remote areas. On the other hand, there's the issue of an irregular 5G rollout, which hasn't always worked as desired.

In addition, the growing use of data has created possible network congestion. Especially in towers that aren't prepared for such high demand.

To this, natural factors like hills, modern buildings, or dense vegetation are added, which can block signals. But these obstacles have always existed, and before Verizon managed to handle the situation better. Now, with a more saturated and less stable network, everything is more complicated.