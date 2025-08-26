Official: The latest from Verizon is revealed and many Americans will want to take advantage of it

Verizon is making headlines again. The company has stirred up controversy with a move that many customers didn't expect. Although it seemed like the days of discounts were over, there's still a way to take advantage of a very attractive promotion if you know what to do.

In recent months, the company has gradually eliminated traditional loyalty discounts. Many users, upset about paying more without receiving real improvements, chose to switch to other companies. However, it seems that Verizon has reconsidered its strategy after seeing its customers' reaction.

The truth is that, although loyalty discounts are no longer openly offered, there's still a way to access them. It's easier than it seems. It's a trick that's not new, but still works: requesting the portability PIN.

| Grok

This is how Verizon tries to convince you

When a customer starts the process of switching to another company, the carrier receives a warning signal. That's when Verizon usually responds with a proposal: a new discount to keep the user. In some cases, this reduction can reach up to $20 per month, or even more, depending on the plan contracted.

Some customers claim to have received up to $40 off per month during previous periods. This strategy is, in practice, a retention discount, even though it's not advertised as such. The goal is clear: to prevent the user from leaving the company.

The best part is that it's not necessary to speak with a representative to try it. Many customers simply request the transfer PIN from the Verizon app. Shortly after, they receive a counteroffer that includes a personalized promotion.

It's important to keep in mind that these types of discounts aren't guaranteed for everyone. But there are many chances of receiving an offer if the system detects that you plan to leave the service. It's a move that works especially well if you've been a customer for several years or have multiple lines associated with your account.

| Europa Press

Customers will take advantage of this opportunity

Although Verizon seemed to have closed the door on discounts, the possibility is still there for those willing to negotiate. If you're thinking about switching carriers or simply want to pay less, requesting the portability PIN could give you access to a new promotion.

For those who value coverage, unlimited data, or Verizon's infrastructure but don't want to pay the full price, this trick can make a difference. So if you've been considering it, this could be the ideal time to act.