Long lines at Target in the United States to get this Halloween craze

In several cities across the United States, customers showed great interest in a seasonal product at Target. What began as a routine shopping trip has turned into a widely discussed topic. The excitement is evident among those looking for Halloween and fall items.

The reason for this buzz is a Halloween basket shaped like an owl, the C&F Home Owl Handwoven Trick or Treat Candy Basket, which is priced at $39.20. Its handcrafted design and autumn colors have made it a highly sought-after item. Many customers wait in long lines just to get one.

| Target

The owl basket everyone wants

The owl basket from Target is handmade, with detailed weaving that mimics the animal's figure. Its warm, autumnal tones make it ideal for decorating tables, countertops, or kitchens during the season. In addition, it features a sturdy metal frame that ensures it keeps its shape even after multiple uses.

It's not just a decorative item. Buyers use it to store Halloween candy, small gifts, or even as an accessory for Thanksgiving decorations. Its versatility has been one of the main factors attracting consumers, since it can adapt to different celebrations without losing its charm.

What's more, its quality materials guarantee that it can be reused year after year. This makes the basket not just a temporary accessory, but a durable piece that brings warmth to any space. Many people consider it the perfect gift for friends or family who enjoy seasonal decor, since it combines utility and aesthetics in a single item.

| en.e-noticies.cat

The phenomenon at Target stores

The popularity of this basket has led to surprising scenes at Target stores. In some locations, shoppers line up, hoping to secure their own before they sell out. Demand has exceeded all expectations, and employees of the chain say that units have sold at an unusually high rate.

Moreover, this phenomenon not only reflects interest in Halloween decor, but also in items that bring a personal, handcrafted touch to the home. The mix of tradition, design, and functionality has made the owl basket a viral hit on social media, where users share photos of their purchases and decorations.

The basket has become a true hit among shoppers, who wait in long lines at several Target stores to make sure they get one before it sells out. The combination of careful design, practical utility, and the festive spirit of the season has turned this simple Halloween basket into a genuine sales craze.