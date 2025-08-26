Thousands of Americans celebrate it in a big way: T-Mobile had a surprise ready for them

Traveling by plane always has its exciting side, but it can also become boring. Especially when the flight is long and there's no internet connection. However, that's about to change for millions of travelers in the United States.

In fact, T-Mobile, in an alliance few saw coming, has just announced a big surprise that has delighted many users. Flights with free and ultra-fast connection are closer than you think.

The agreement reached by T-Mobile

T-Mobile has joined Alaska Airlines to offer free, high-speed WiFi on selected flights. But this isn't just a technical improvement. This collaboration aims to completely change the onboard experience for many passengers.

| Vkstudio, en.e-noticies.cat, FoxGrafy de CRStocker, Getty Images Signature de loveguli

It'll make connecting mid-flight as easy as doing so from home. This benefit will be exclusive to Atmos Rewards members, the new loyalty program from Alaska Airlines. This system unifies the former Mileage Plan with HawaiianMiles from Hawaiian Airlines.

This allows travelers to earn and use points at more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Thanks to this new alliance, accessing the internet during the flight will be part of the package, at no additional cost. In addition, with speeds that allow streaming, real-time messaging, and even online gaming.

T-Mobile thus becomes the main partner of this program. Travelers who are part of Atmos Rewards will benefit from one of the fastest WiFi connections in the airline market. In addition, T-Mobile customers will receive exclusive advantages, which will be revealed throughout the year.

A collaboration that will go further

This project isn't just a sponsorship, but a deep collaboration between two giants of their sectors. As Mike Katz, President of Marketing at T-Mobile, explained, the mission is to connect users with their world no matter where they are. Together with Alaska Airlines, they're taking a step forward by ensuring a smooth and reliable in-flight connection.

| T-Mobile

The implementation will begin in 2026 and will use Starlink technology. This means lower latency, greater stability, and much higher speeds than current ones. Alaska expects that, by 2027, their planes will have the fastest and most reliable WiFi in the world, available from the boarding gate to landing.

The first to enjoy this new connectivity will be travelers at Seattle-Tacoma airport. There, a large portion of flights will feature this ultra-fast and free WiFi. The best part is that you only need to register for Atmos Rewards, which is also completely free.