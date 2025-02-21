Official: Leroy Merlin Bombshell Directly Affects Thousands of People in Spain

Leroy Merlin, one of the leading DIY companies in Spain, has shared news that has surprised many. Through a statement, the company has confirmed what its next step in our country will be. Although surprises are usually for its customers, this time the company has focused on its workers.

The DIY chain has announced the distribution of bonuses among its workers, which this time will be even larger than last year. Leroy Merlin has made this decision to recognize the great effort of its employees. Without a doubt, one of the company's most outstanding initiatives so far this year.

Leroy Merlin Will Distribute 64.3 Million Among Its Employees

Leroy Merlin has detailed that it will distribute a total of 64.3 million euros among its more than 18,000 employees in Spain. This figure represents an increase of 8.5 million compared to last year's profit distribution, which is equivalent to a 15% increase.

This profit-sharing model has been consolidated as one of the company's main policies, which began to be implemented in 1998. In addition to recognizing the work and dedication of its employees, the company seeks to maintain a strong link between collective success and individual reward.

The distribution is not just an economic figure but a way to involve employees in the long term. Leroy Merlin offers the possibility for its workers to become shareholders of ADEO, the group to which the company belongs. Currently, 98% of its employees are shareholders, which further strengthens their relationship with the company.

This model has become a cornerstone of Leroy Merlin's culture. It is based on the motto "Human First," which highlights the importance of recognizing the effort of each person within the team.

Leroy Merlin's Commitment to All Its Workers

Guilherme Ribeiro, the Human Resources Director of Leroy Merlin in Spain, highlighted that this distribution is just part of the policies to support its employees. The company not only focuses on distributing profits but also actively works to promote development and growth within the organization. According to Ribeiro, a motivated team is key to the company's success, and at Leroy Merlin, the effort of each member is recognized.

Over the years, Leroy Merlin has been recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Spain. It has been included for twelve years in the Top Employer ranking and has occupied the 12th position in the MERCO Talent 2023 ranking.

Additionally, the company has received the Top Diversity Company certification, which underscores its commitment to inclusion and diversity. These achievements reinforce Leroy Merlin's image as a company that not only cares about its customers but also about the well-being and satisfaction of its employees.

This profit distribution is undoubtedly great news for Leroy Merlin Spain's employees. It also reinforces the company's image as a benchmark in terms of corporate responsibility and commitment to its team.