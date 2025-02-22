Carrefour's Appliance That Prepares the Healthiest Dinners: What a Madness

Healthy cooking has gained popularity in recent years. More and more people are looking for cooking methods that preserve the nutrients and flavors of food. Carrefour has replied to this demand by offering an appliance that makes preparing healthy meals simple and economical.

Steam Cook Efficiently with Carrefour

Carrefour has added to its catalog a device designed for those who want to steam cook without complications. This device features two cooking levels, allowing different foods to be prepared simultaneously. Additionally, its compact design makes it ideal for any kitchen, optimizing the available space.

One of the standout features of this appliance is its 60-minute timer. This function allows the user to set the cooking time according to the needs of each recipe. When the set time is up, the device automatically turns off, ensuring safety and energy efficiency.

The device includes a special rack for egg cooking, making it easier to prepare breakfasts and salads. It also has a light indicator that shows when the device is in operation, providing greater control during use. This appliance, available at Carrefour for 36 euros, has more discount as the chain returns 20% of the amount in a coupon for future purchases.

Benefits of Steaming with the Jata CV200

Steaming is known for preserving the nutritional properties of food. By avoiding the use of oils and fats, lighter and healthier dishes are obtained. The Jata CV200 facilitates this cooking method, allowing everything from vegetables to fish to be prepared quickly and easily.

With a power of 400 W, this device ensures constant and efficient steam generation. Its two stackable transparent baskets allow monitoring the state of the food without interrupting the cooking. Additionally, it includes a specific container for cooking rice or sauces, expanding the user's culinary possibilities.

The total capacity of the baskets is 3.5 liters (0.92 gallons), enough to prepare servings for the whole family. The water tank has a capacity of 500 ml (16.91 fl oz), ensuring prolonged cooking time without the need for constant refills. The transparent lid and the grid supports for eggs add functionality and versatility to the device.

The Jata CV200 that Carrefour offers is an excellent option for those looking to incorporate healthy eating habits without investing large sums of money. Its practical design, versatile functions and attractive price, along with the 20% coupon for future purchases, make this appliance a smart acquisition for any home.

