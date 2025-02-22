This Weekend Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: Applauded Decision by Juan Roig

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, which is why Mercadona has aimed to make it much more economical for our wallets. For many, it is the ideal time to enjoy a hot beverage and start the day with energy. However, with the rise in prices in recent months, finding affordable and quality options is not always easy.

A Cheaper Coffee with Milk Without Losing Quality

The chain has adjusted the cost of one of its best-selling products. Now, customers can enjoy a more affordable option without sacrificing flavor. This change is great news for those looking to save without changing their habits.

These are Hacendado's coffee with milk capsules. They are compatible with Dolce Gusto coffee machines and allow for quick and convenient preparation of the beverage. With their balanced formula, they combine the intensity of coffee with the smoothness of milk.

| Mercadona

The box contains 16 capsules and has reduced its price to 3.30 euros. This represents a considerable saving for those who consume this product daily. With this price drop, Mercadona strengthens its commitment to offering quality at a good price.

They are one of the chain's most successful products. Customers have found a perfect alternative to similar coffee capsules with a higher price. This is why they have found a great ally in Mercadona's private label.

Savings Compared to Other Brands on the Market

The price of coffee capsules can vary depending on the brand. In many cases, options from well-known manufacturers are much more expensive. With this reduction, Mercadona manages to position itself as one of the most competitive options.

For example, other well-known brands sell similar capsules for prices around 5 euros. This results in a much higher cost per unit than Hacendado's version. Thanks to the applied reduction, customers can enjoy their daily coffee without the monthly expense skyrocketing.

| Mercadona

Besides the price, the quality of the product remains a strong point. Mercadona's capsules offer a balanced flavor with the convenience of being able to prepare them in seconds. They are a perfect alternative for those seeking practicality and good price in a single product.

This price reduction strategy is part of Mercadona's commitment to its customers. The chain continues to adjust its offerings to remain one of the favorite options in the Spanish supermarket. With decisions like this, it shows that it is possible to offer quality without straining the wallet.

Prices and offers updated on 02/22/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes