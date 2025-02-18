Nobody Expected It: Other Products Spain Buys From Morocco, Beyond Strawberries

In recent years, the presence of fresh products, fruits, and vegetables of Moroccan origin in Spanish supermarkets has increased. A much more competitive price than local products is one of the main reasons for the focus on importation. Oranges and strawberries from the neighboring country are two of the foods we have imported the most.

A situation that is concerning, especially after alarms were raised about the presence of Hepatitis A in some strawberries brought from Morocco. This situation puts public health at risk because the virus can be easily transmitted through contaminated food. The alert was a wake-up call about the importance of ensuring food safety, especially in imported products.

However, the truth is that both markets and large retailers continue to be filled with products coming from North Africa. An example is hake, watermelons, or nuts. Products like Moroccan tomatoes and peppers, which also enjoy great popularity due to their competitive price, have been under scrutiny.

The Most Imported Fruits and Vegetables from Morocco

All of this is due to the use of pesticides not allowed in the European Union. Despite health alerts like the one for strawberries, Morocco remains one of the main suppliers of agricultural products for Spain. Similarly, the country exports citrus fruits, such as oranges and lemons, which complement the Spanish supply, especially during times of high demand.

Watermelon and melon, meanwhile, are available for longer thanks to Morocco's favorable climate, allowing their commercialization outside the Spanish season. Other products like almonds, walnuts, and olives also have a strong presence in Spanish markets. The low production cost in Morocco and thanks to cheaper labor, these products are an economical option for both consumers and companies.

While these products may be a more affordable option, it is essential for consumers to be aware of everything they entail. Less strict phytosanitary regulations in Morocco and the difference in control standards compared to the EU explain the price reduction. Now, if you want to know how to distinguish between which foods are from the country and which come from abroad, we can give you some tips.

What to Know About Imports

The first thing is to look at the labels, as they should indicate the origin of any food. In the case of oranges, Valencias are characterized by having a kind of navel, smooth skin, and a sweeter taste. Meanwhile, strawberries can be distinguished by a European barcode (EAN) consisting of 13 digits.

The first two numbers indicate the country where the product was registered. Thus, if the strawberries have a barcode starting with the number 84, we know they come from Spain. If the code begins with 611, it means the strawberries are from Morocco.