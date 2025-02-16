Goodbye Colds: Mercadona Has the Remedy You've Been Searching for for Years for 3 Euros

A sore throat can be an uncomfortable problem, especially during the colder months. If you're looking for an effective and natural solution, Mercadona has launched a product that could be just what you need. With ingredients that provide quick and long-lasting relief, this remedy is perfect for combating throat discomfort.

Natural Ingredients for Immediate Relief in Your Throat

Mercadona's propolis spray is composed of a blend of natural ingredients that work synergistically to soothe and protect the throat. Propolis, known for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties, is the star of this product. Its ability to reduce infections and irritation in the throat makes it an ideal ally for combating any discomfort in this area.

The product also incorporates echinacea, a plant that promotes the activation of the immune system, helping to prevent infections. Additionally, eucalyptus is added to the formula with its balsamic properties, acting as a natural disinfectant, refreshing the throat and relieving irritations. Iceland moss, another key component, is known for its emollient effects, providing softness to the throat's mucosa.

| Mercadona

This oral spray comes in a 20 ml bottle, easy to use and very convenient to carry in a bag. It is recommended to apply between 4 and 6 sprays a day directly into the mouth, as needed. The simplicity of its application makes it a very practical option for people looking to relieve their throat quickly and easily.

With an affordable price of 3.60 euros, this propolis spray from Mercadona is an excellent option for those seeking natural solutions. You will combat throat discomfort without having to resort to more expensive or complicated medications. Its effective and economical formula makes it an essential product in the home medicine of many people.

How to Make the Most of Propolis Spray for Your Throat

The use of Mercadona's propolis spray is very simple, but to achieve the best results, it is important to follow some recommendations. First, make sure to shake the bottle well before each use so that the ingredients mix properly. Then, spray on the back of the throat, where discomfort usually accumulates.

The product is suitable for people over 12 years old and is especially useful during seasonal changes. That is, when respiratory infections and throat irritations are more frequent. Its ability to quickly relieve inflammation and dryness of the throat makes it an excellent companion for those who suffer from these discomforts during the winter.

| Àngel Ullate

Although the spray is a natural remedy, it is recommended to consult a doctor before use if you have any pre-existing conditions or are taking medication. This ensures that the product is used in the safest and most appropriate way for your needs. Additionally, its use should be avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

This spray is an excellent option for those seeking a natural and accessible remedy for throat discomfort. Thanks to its formula with propolis, echinacea, eucalyptus, and Iceland moss, Mercadona's spray has become a very popular product. Especially among consumers who wish to relieve their throat effectively and affordably.

Prices and offers updated on 02/16/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes